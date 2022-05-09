WILLIAMSPORT — Top-seed Eddie Monaco of Lewisburg and Selinsgrove's Austin Imhoff had little issue on Monday, in reaching the semifinals of the District 4 boys tennis tournament at Williamsport High School.
Imhoof, a sophomore, is the only non top-four seed to make the semifinals. Imhoof, the No. 5-seed, beat No. 4-seed Jared Matalack in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 7-5.
Imhoof had little problems in his first-round match with Rein Alderfer of Towanda, who beat Milton's Trace Witter in the opening round, 6-4, 6-2. Imhoof beat Alderfer, 6-4, 6-2.
Monaco dropped just six games in his two matches — beating Bryce Hazzard of Central Columbia, 6-0, 6-2, and Logan Ogden of South Williamsport, 6-4, 6-0.
Monaco and Imhoof didn't meet during the regular season as the Seals and Green Dragons didn't meet in a match this season.
The other semifinals will pit No. 2-seed Jordan Baker against No. 3-seed Jackson Stemler of Jersey Shore. Baker won his matches, 6-2, 6-1, and 6-1, 6-2. The second victory came over Will Cecchini of Lewisburg. Cecchini beat Levi Fritz in the first round, 6-2, 6-0, before beating No. 7-seed Kaleb Meyer of Muncy, 6-1, 6-4.
Stemler beat Reily Streich of Galeton (6-1, 6-1) and Kade Stanford of South Williamsport (6-2, 6-3). Streich had advanced with a first-round walk over against Ethan Dreese of Mifflinburg.
Gabe Greb of Mifflinburg and Nate Girmay of Danville dropped first-round matches. Greb fell, 7-6, 6-2 to to Micah Baston of Galeton.
Girmay lost his first-round match to Ogden, 6-2, 6-0.
The semifinals will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center neat South Williamsport, with the finals to follow.
The winners of the semifinals will both advance to the PIAA Tournament which begins on May 27 at the Hershey Racquet Club.
DISTRICT 4 SINGLES TOURNAMENT
at Williamsport H.S.
First round
Bryce Hazzard (Central Columbia) def. Mikey Dylina (Hughesville), 6-1, 0-6, 6-1; Micah Baston (Galeton) def. Gabe Greb (Mifflinburg), 7-6, 6-2; Logan Ogden (South Williamsport) def. Nate Girmay (Danville), 6-2, 6-0; Rein Alderfer (Towanda) def. Trace Witter (Milton), 6-4, 6-2; Joe Doty (Wellsboro) def. Isaac Gerken (Northwest), 2-6, 7-5, 6-4; Reily Streich (Galeton) def. Ethan Dreese (Mifflinburg), walk-over; Cade Sanford (South Williamsport) def. Daniel Herman (North Penn-Liberty), 6-0, 6-1; Will Cecchini (Lewisburg) def. Levi Fritz (Bloomsburg), 6-2, 6-0; Tyler Gilbert (Montoursville) def. Mason Thomas (Hughesville), 0-6, 6-2, 7-6.
Second round
No. 1 Eddie Monaco (Lew) def. Hazzard, 6-0, 6-2; Ogden def. Baston, 6-1, 6-1; No. 5 Austin Imhoof (Selinsgrove) def. Alderfer, 6-4, 6-2; No. 4 Jared Matalack (Montoursville) def. Doty, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 Jackson Stemler (Jersey Shore) def. Streich, 6-1, 6-1; Sanford def. No. 6 Jett Pulizzi (Loyalsock), 6-2, 6-3; Will Cecchini (Lewisburg) def. No. 7 Kaleb Meyer, 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 Jordan Baker (CC) def. Gilbert, 6-2, 6-1.
Quarterfinals
Monaco def Ogden, 6-4, 6-0; Imhoof def. Matalack, 6-2, 7-5; Stemler def. Sanford, 6-2, 6-3; Baker def. Cecchini, 6-1, 6-2.