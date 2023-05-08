SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg senior Eddie Monaco breezed to his second consecutive District 4 Singles title, winning an all-Green Dragon final to kick off what could be a big postseason for Lewisburg.
Monaco capped a dominating run through the singles tournament, dropping just 12 games across four straight-set wins. He capped his repeat title with a 6-1, 6-2 finals victory over teammate Will Cecchini on Monday at the Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center.
Monaco, a junior, used big serves to clinch a bid at the PIAA singles tournament for the second time.
“The score doesn’t really show how that match went. He had some great points and the end, moved me around a lot and made me work for every point,” Monaco said. “The serve is a big part of my game. I can use my height as leverage, and it provides some sort of comfort I can bank on if I really need some big points I can pull some big serves out of the bag and get some easy points.
“Today, I was firing on all cylinders on the serve.”
The first set proved Monaco’s point about how close the match was at times. With the set tied 1-1, Monaco got it to 2-1 after four deuces. He then swept the last four games to take the first set 6-1.
Cecchini battled with his first serve early in the match before improving in the second set. He forced Monaco to track down shot after shot.
“I really struggled with my serve there but toward the end, I started getting it,” Cecchini, a sophomore said. “It felt way better toward the end, I just wish I could have played like that the whole match.”
Monaco used his length, taking advantage of his long strides to track down lobs and cross-court shots. Play evened out a bit in the second set with Cecchini finding his ground stroke more consistently and hitting some cross-court winners. However, Monaco responded and mixed in some slices and drop shots to compliment his hard strokes to prevail.
“It was fun to go up against him,” said Monaco, who lost in the opening round of states last year. “We had a couple of laughs during the switchovers and stuff like that, there were some really great points played and you just have to applaud your opponent and it was fun to go through the tournament with my teammate and see all the progress he has made and how good he has gotten.”
The Lewisburg standouts each reached the final with straight-set wins over Central Columbia’s top two players. Monaco beat fourth-seeded Luke Hottenstein, 6-2, 6-2, while Cecchini, seeded seventh, toppled the Jays’ Matt Getz by the identical 6-2, 6-2 score.
“I’m just proud they got to this point together and had a really great match,” Lewisburg coach Evan Lepovetsky said. “We still have team and doubles where they will both have an opportunity to shine. They hit with aggression and a lot of intensity, they hit where they wanted to hit, and they held themselves to a very high standard throughout the match. I’m just impressed with how they played and happy with the outcome that it was Lewisburg vs Lewisburg.
The Green Dragons meet Hughesville in the team semifinals tonight. The District 4 Doubles tournament will begin Saturday with three rounds back at Williamsport.