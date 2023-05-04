Defending District 4 champion Eddie Monaco of Lewisburg is the top seed for the upcoming district singles tournament, which begins Saturday in Williamsport.
Monaco is one of three local players seeded among the top eight. All seeded players receive a bye in the opening round. The first three rounds begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Williamsport High. The semifinals and finals will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center in South Williamsport.
Also seeded is Monaco's teammate Will Cecchini, seeded seventh, and Danville's Luke Friscia, the fifth seed.
Monaco is looking to make it three straight singles champions for Lewisburg. He won the title a year ago with a three-set win in the finals after Evan Cecchini won the title in 2021.
Will Cecchini is seeded for the first time. He reached the quarterfinals last year as an unseeded player, one of two unseeded players to win two matches.
Friscia is playing in the singles tournament for the first time. He did play in the District 4 doubles tournament a year ago.
District 4 Singles Championships
Saturday, at Williamsport High
First-round pairings
1. Eddie Monaco, Lewisburg, bye; Rein Aldrefer, Towanda vs. Micah Batson, Galeton; Jacob Abadi, Wellsboro vs. Eli Bower, Jersey Shore; 8. James Keher, Montoursville; bye.
5. Luke Friscia, Danville, bye; Logan Hammond, Loyalsock vs. Jake Crane, Bloomsburg; Kade Sanford, South Williamsport vs. Mason Thomas, Hughesville; 4. Luke Hottenstein, Central Columbia, bye.
3. John Finnegan, Hughesville, bye; Matthew Blake, Mifflinburg vs. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel, Milton; Matt Getz, Central Columbia vs. Reilly Streich, Galeton; 6. Peyton McClure, Wellsboro, bye.
7. Will Cecchini, Lewisburg, bye; Wyatt Fry, Montoursville vs. Rowan Revata, Muncy; Luke Tavani, Towanda vs. Daniel Harman, Liberty; 2. Jett Pulizzi, Loyalsock, bye.