SHIPPENSBURG — All Katie Moncavage had to go by was the crowd noise.
In her quest to repeat as the state champion in the Class 2A 800-meter run, the Southern Columbia junior received a fierce challenge from Eden Christian’s Hope Haring toward the end of the race. However, Moncavage fended off Haring to secure back-to-back gold medals in the 800, finishing with a time of 2:14.33 during Day Two of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg’s Seth Grove Stadium on Saturday.
Moncavage was one of two Valley girls athletes to win a gold medal on Saturday. Midd-West’s Camryn Pyle earned first in the 300 hurdles.
“I wanted to go out hard just to get a lead,” Moncavage said. “I figured everybody else was gonna go out hard too. I just wanted to get ahead right away and just stay there, so I tried to get ahead my first 200 and try to take it easier. Well, not easy, but relax the next 400 and just give it all I could the last 200.”
“I could hear the crowd getting louder and I couldn’t tell if it was because of the end or somebody was coming up, but I figured because I could hear people screaming behind me. So I was just trying to go as hard as I could, just in case anyone was there. I didn’t really know.”
Haring crossed the finish line less than a second after Moncavage, clocking in a time of 2.15.25. Moncavage improved upon her time from last season, in which she finished with a 2:15.92.
In total, Moncavage walked away from Shippensburg with three medals. Moncavage started off the meet with a seventh-place medal in the 1,600 on Friday. Moncavage was a part of the Tigers’ 4x400 that earned seventh. The Tigers’ quartet of Loren Gehret, Peyton Wisloski, Sophie Shadle and Moncavage finished with a time of 4:07.25.
“It feels so amazing,” Moncavage said. “I was ready for today, but I was really nervous. But I’m really glad about how this meet went.”
Pyle won the 300 hurdles in 44.80 seconds for Midd-West’s first gold medal in school history. Pyle collected medals in both hurdling events after placing seventh in the 100 after finishing in 15.74 seconds.
“It’s definitely such a great feeling,” Pyle said. “I could’ve never dreamed of being a state champion. Seeing all these people here cheering you on and hearing your name over the announcements is such a great feeling. I’m so excited of how far I’ve come and I’m so thankful for all the great opportunities that I’ve been given.”
In the 300, Pyle and fellow District 4 hurdler Ava Rebuck of Central Columbia took the top two spots on the podium. Rebuck, who registered a time of 45.64 in the 300, was also the runner up in the 100 hurdles after completing it in 15.10 seconds. West Catholic’s Taleea Buxton took home the gold medal in 13.80 seconds.
“Ava’s such a great competitor,” Pyle said. “I love her as a person and everything else. To be able to compete with her is so great and I was really looking forward to getting that state medal as much as everyone else here.”
Warrior Run’s Aurora Cieslukowski also found a spot on the medal stand, finishing fourth in the pole vault. Cieslukowski cleared a height of 11 feet, six inches.
Cieslukowski’s performance at states was an improvement from last season when she registered a 9-6, which placed her in 15th place. Cieslukowski has only been practicing the pole vault for two years.
“That’s been the most exciting part of this year was just the progress,” Cieslukowski said. “I remember looking at an article a few weeks ago about a jump I did last year. It looked horrendous... Being able to see the progress and focus has been awesome.”
Mount Carmel’s Liv Kopitsky finished two spots off the podium for 10th in the shot put with a distance of 35 feet, five inches. Kopitsky was one of two Mount Carmel girls at Shippensburg. Avery Dowkus finished 11th in the discus with a mark of 109-8 on Friday.
Samantha Roarty, Milton’s only athlete to compete on Saturday, finished 10th in the 800.
Among other local finishers Saturday in 2A girls:
Warrior Run’s 4x800 team of Sienna and Sage Dunkleberger, Raygan Lust and Claire Dufrene finished 13th (9:51.27) and Southern’s group of Haley Conner, Heather Cecco, Jillian Kehler and Lucy Maclay were 22nd (10:48.43)).