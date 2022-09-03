Southern Columbia's Kate Moncavage finished 20 seconds ahead of any other runner at the Bear Mountain Cross Country Invitational on Saturday while Warrior Run and Shamokin's girls teams both finished in the top five.
Moncavage, the PIAA 2A state champion in the 800 last spring, covered the course at Lock Haven in 18 minutes, 56.80 seconds, well ahead of runner-up Gabby Pistner (19:16.1) of St. Mary's. Moncavage was seventh at last fall's state cross country meet for the Tigers.
Southern sophomore Haley Conner was fifth in 20:27, just ahead of Warrior Run's Sage Dunkelberger (20:46.10). Shamokin sophomore Alexis Bressi rounded out the top 10 in 21:01.6.
St. Mary's won the girls race with 45 points followed by Warrior Run in second (92 points) and Shamokin in third (118).