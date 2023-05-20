WILLIAMSPORT — During the District 4 championships, Southern Columbia's Katie Moncavage made it clear she wants to defend her state gold medal in the 800 meters.
Not only did she win the district title in the 800 on Saturday, Moncavage also took first place in the 1,600 and was part of the Tigers' 4x400 relay that earned a spot in the state meet. The team of Moncavage, Loren Gehret, Sophie Shadle and Peyton Wisloski placed third with a time of 4:05.76 in the Class 2A race at Williamsport High School.
Moncavage clocked times of 2:17.62 and 5:10.07 in the 800 and 1,600 meters, respectively. She pocketed three district medals despite being under the weather this week.
"I felt good today," Moncavage said. "I just wanted to run confident and run my own races and just do my own thing."
Moncavage's performance helped Southern Columbia to a second-place finish in the team standings with 78 points. Only Central Columbia had more points with 90.
Warrior Run, with three individual state qualifiers, was tied for third with Bloomsburg (57 points). Milton also had three individual state qualifiers and placed fifth (54).
Sixth-place Mount Carmel had event winners in the discus (senior Avery Dowkus) and shot put (sophomore Liv Kopitsky). Midd-West junior Camryn Pyle swept the hurdles titles.
In addition to Moncavage's success, Southern Columbia booked its 4x100 relay team at states. The Tigers' quartet of Gehret, Shadle, Wisloski and Lucy Maclay finished in 50.03 seconds. Central Columbia was first, finishing in 48.79 seconds. Southern will send all three of its relay teams to Shippensburg University next week after the 4x800 team qualified for states Thursday.
Alli Griscavage will also represent the Tigers at states after finishing second in the shot put with a mark of 35 feet, 1 inch. Mount Carmel's Liv Kopitsky received the gold medal after posting a mark of 35-8 1/4.
Warrior Run's Aurora Cieslukowski clinched a spot in the state meet after she won the pole vault with a height of 11-6. Cieslukowski is ranked second in the state in the 2A pole vault.
"It's kind of relieving," Cieslukowski said. "I'm excited that a few other girls from our district went. It'll be nice to have some people I know there. I hit the 11-6 bar, which was nice it got me the win. But I was really hoping to PR, so there was a little bit of disappointment there, but I'm excited to go to states and hopefully hit the PR."
Claire Dufrene is also going to Shippensburg after finishing second to Moncavage in the 1,600. Dufrene, a freshman, will also run with the Warrior Run 4x800 relay after its win Thursday. Defenders sophomore Raygan Lust, also a member of the 4x800, ran a state-qualifying time in the 400 (59.41).
Milton finished fifth as three Black Panthers clinched spots in the state meet, two in the javelin after Morgan Reiner and Mackenzie Lopez claimed the top two spots. Reiner won the gold medal after hitting a school-record mark of 140-8.
Reiner, a senior, said that competing with Lopez in the javelin has made her better in the event. They also finished first and second in last year's district meet.
"I can't thank my coaches enough for helping us going back-and-forth in all our events," Reiner said. "The competition between the two of us, that drive to be able to compete against each other, is like no other. It's awesome. I don't think either of us would've competed as well as we did without each other, so it was amazing to experience that."
Lopez, who finished with a mark of 132-7, agreed with Reiner. The Milton pair also finished back-to-back in the HAC meet, with Lopez taking the gold medal.
"She's definitely my jav idol, but now I know I'm up there with her, still looking up to her," Lopez said. "When she's gone next year, I just have to fill her shoes."
The Black Panthers' Sammy Roarty will also compete at states after finishing second to Moncavage in the 800 with a time of 2:21.24.
Pyle clinched a state berth for Midd-West after beating Central Columbia's Ava Rebuck in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. In the 100, Pyle edged Rebuck by only 0.06 seconds, finishing in 15.694 seconds. Pyle and Rebuck had another photo finish in the 300, with Pyle clocking 45.97 seconds to Rebuck's 46.78.
CLASS AA GIRLS
(top two finishers and others meeting state qualifying standards advance to state meet)
Team scores: 1. Central Columbia, 90.5; 2. Southern Columbia, 78; 3. (tie) Bloomsburg and Warrior Run, 57; 5. Milton, 54; 6. Mount Carmel, 43.5; 7. Wyalusing, 39; 8. Hughesville, 36; 9. Northeast Bradford, 31; 10. Athens, 29; 11. Loyalsock, 27; 12. Canton, 25; 13. Montoursville, 24; 14. (tie) South Williamsport and Towanda, 23; 16. Midd-West, 20; 17. Mifflinburg, 14; 18. Northwest, 12; 19. Wellsboro, 10; 20. Troy, 7; 21. Montgomery, 1.
100: 1. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 12.40; 2. Kendra Stout, Central Columbia, 12.68; 3. Abby Burgess, Athens, 12.72; 4. Daveian Crowley, Canton, 12.81; 5. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 12.82; 6. Bryn Derrick, Hughesville, 12.86; 7. Lillian Bradley, South Williamsport, 12.88; 8. Peyton Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 13.06.
200: 1. Kendra Stout, Central Columbia, 25.23; 2. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 25.48; 3. Abby Burgess, Athens, 26.35; 4. Daveian Crowley, Canton, 26.42; 5. Bryn Derrick, Hughesville, 26.52; 6. Lillian Bradley, South Williamsport, 26.57; 7. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 26.64; 8. Kendall Kitchen, Canton, 27.15.
400: 1. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 59.26; 2. Haley Bull, Central Columbia, 59.35; 3. SQ-Anna Dunn, Towanda, 59.62; 4. SQ-Raygan Lust, Warrior Run, 59.81; 5. Daveian Crowley, Canton, 1:01.42; 6. Kassandra Kerin, Wyalusing, 1:02.54; 7. Lucy Maclay, Southern Columbia, 1:02.80; 8. Brooklyn Lentz, South Williamsport, 1:03.27.
800: 1. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 2:17.62; 2. Samantha Roarty, Milton, 2:21.24; 3. Claire Dufrene, Warrior Run,, 2:23.30; 4. Vivian Draper, Hughesville, 2:23.77; 5. Ella Moore, South Williamsport, 2:25.47; 6. Gracelyn Laudermilch, Northeast Bradford, 2:25.71; 7. Madelyn Blake, Central Columbia, 2:26.27; 8. Camille McRoberts, Canton, 2:27.30.
1600: 1. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 5:10.07; 2. Claire Dufrene, Warrior Run, 5:13.95; 3. SQ-Gracelyn Laudermilch, Northeast Bradford, 5:15.63; 4. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 5:24.34; 5. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 5:26.04; 6. Sara Bronson, Athens, 5:26.19; 7. Camille McRoberts, Canton, 5:31.16; 8. Katie Zaktansky, Warrior Run, 5:32.21.
3200: 1. Gracelyn Laudermilch, Northeast Bradford, 11.06.66; 2. Sara Bronson, Athens, 11:13.44; 3. SQ-Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 11.16.66; 4. Anaiah Kolesar, Northeast Bradford, 12.16.36; 5. Keiara Shaffer, Warrior Run, 12:21.71; 6. Ava Hughes, Athens, 12:21.77; 7. Erin Prezioso, Central Columbia, 12:33.51; 8. Megan King, Wyalusing, 12:35.34.
100H: 1. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West, 15.70; 2. Ava Rebuck, Central Columbia, 15.70; 3. SQ-Emma Cline, Montoursville, 15.88; 4. Camden Wasielewski, Bloomsburg, 16.27; 5. Kelci Carle, Towanda, 16.77; 6. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 17.02; 7. Jayda Tilghman, Mifflinburg, 17.30.
300H: 1. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West, 45.97; 2. Ava Rebuck, Central Columbia, 46.78; 3. SQ-Kylie Temple, Hughesville, 46.79; 4. Emma Cline, Montoursville, 47.66; 5. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 47.83; 6. Camden Wasielewski, Bloomsburg, 48.34; 7. Alyssa Parks, Troy, 48.65; 8. Emilie Nagle, Montgomery, 49.84.
400R: 1. Central Columbia (Haley Bull, Kendra Stout, Madelyn Blake, Liberty Gearinger), 48.79; 2. Southern Columbia, 50.03; 3. SQ-Bloomsburg, 50.60; 4. Towanda, 50.61; 5. Wyalusing, 51.24; 6. Hughesville, 51.35; 7. Mifflinburg, 51.97; 8. Milton, 52.08.
1600R: 1. Central Columbia, 3:54.51 (meet record – previous mark of 3:58.56 set in 2010 by Lewisburg); 2. Towanda, 4:04.52; 3. SQ-Southern Columbia, 4:05.76; 4. Milton, 4:11.37; 5. Hughesville, 4:12.39; 6. South Williamsport, 4:15.11; 7. Canton, 4:15.43; 8. Warrior Run, 4:15.53.
High jump: 1. Maddy Hall, Loyalsock, 5-2; 2. Brooklyn Lentz, South Williamsport, 5-0; 3. Jordan Bowman, Northwest, 5-0; 4. Alyssa Parks, Troy, 5-0; 5. Hannah Fourspring, Mount Carmel, 5-0; 6. Hannah Ely, Wyalusing, 4-10; 7. (tie) Paityn Moyer, Mount Carmel and Caitlyn Weatherill, Central Columbia, 4-10.
Pole vault: 1. Aurora Cieslukowski, Warrior Run, 11-6; 2. Jade Drogan, Bloomsburg, 11-0; 3. SQ-Kendall Simms, Montoursville, 10-6; 4. Kendall Kitchen, Canton, 10-0; 5. Morgan Hermanofski, Northwest, 9-6; 6. Lyndie Peters, Loyalsock, 9-6; 7. Lindsay Franchella, Northwest, 9-6; 8. Ava Snyder, Central Columbia, 9-0.
Triple jump: 1. Annika Gehman, Wellsboro, 35-1; 2. Kina Cominskie, Loyalsock, 34-3; 3. Hannah Ely, Wyalusing, 34-1½; 4. Jenna Pizzoli, Mount Carmel, 33-10½; 5. Jylian Bohner, Bloomsburg, 33-3½; 6. Hailey Myers, Hughesville, 33-3¼; 7. Katie Hughes, Loyalsock, 33-3; 8. Elizabeth Sheesley, Mifflinburg, 33-2½.
Shot put: 1. Liv Kopitsky, Mount Carmel, 35-8¼; 2. Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia, 35-1; 3. Amara Bieber, Warrior Run, 34-9½; 4. Linsey Donlan, Southern Columbia, 34-7½; 5. Mikaela Sullivan, Central Columbia, 34-5¼; 6. Allasandra Dicostanzo, Milton, 33-0; 7. Emma Neuber, Northeast Bradford, 32-1½; 8. Brianna Gordner, Milton, 31-9.
Javelin: 1. Morgan Reiner, Milton, 140-8; 2. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 132-7; 3. Ellie Maeulen, Montoursville, 118-4; 4. Quinn Johnston, Southern Columbia, 117-10; 5. Amelia Gainer, Milton, 110-5; 6. Katrina Bennage, Mifflinburg, 109-1; 7. Hailey Carper, Warrior Run, 106-2; 8. Brooke Charnosky, Southern Columbia, 105-10.