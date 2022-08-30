MCALISTERVILLE — Saige Sarviss scored five goals and assisted on another as Danville opened its season with a nonleague win on the road.
Sarviss' game-opening goal was matched by East Juniata's Ava Stoner in the first quarter. Sarviss then broke the tie and assisted on the first of Corinne Wagner's two goals for a 3-1 halftime lead. Sarviss scored the game's last three goals, getting assists from Earnest and Camryn Hess.
Kaitlyn Gabel made 33 saves for the Ironmen (1-0).
Danville 7, East Juniata 1
First quarter
D-Saige Sarviss (Molly Earnest); EJ-Ava Stoner.
Second quarter
D-Sarviss; D-Corinne Wagner (Sarviss);
Third quarter
D-Wagner; D-Sarviss (Earnest).
Fourth quarter
D-Sarviss; D-Sarviss (Camryn Hess).
Shots: D 43-34. Corners: D 6-2. Saves: Danville 33 (Kaitlyn Gabel); East Juniata 36.