MCALISTERVILLE — Saige Sarviss scored five goals and assisted on another as Danville opened its season with a nonleague win on the road.

Sarviss' game-opening goal was matched by East Juniata's Ava Stoner in the first quarter. Sarviss then broke the tie and assisted on the first of Corinne Wagner's two goals for a 3-1 halftime lead. Sarviss scored the game's last three goals, getting assists from Earnest and Camryn Hess.

Kaitlyn Gabel made 33 saves for the Ironmen (1-0).

Danville 7, East Juniata 1

First quarter

D-Saige Sarviss (Molly Earnest); EJ-Ava Stoner.

Second quarter

D-Sarviss; D-Corinne Wagner (Sarviss); 

Third quarter

D-Wagner; D-Sarviss (Earnest).

Fourth quarter

D-Sarviss; D-Sarviss (Camryn Hess).

Shots: D 43-34. Corners: D 6-2. Saves: Danville 33 (Kaitlyn Gabel); East Juniata 36.

Tags

Trending Video