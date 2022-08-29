HEPBURNVILLE — After trailing by three goals in the first half, Warrior Run scored rallied to force overtime, before falling to the Millionaires.
Katie Zaktansky and Amara Bieber each scored twice for the Defenders (0-1).
Nylah Ford had the game-winner in overtime for Williamsport (2-0).
For the Millionaires, Elizabeth Schultz lead in scoring with two goals while Jaelynn Helmrich and Eva Disalvo scored the other two goals in the first half. In overtime, Nylah Ford scored the game winning goal.
Williamsport 5, Warrior Run 4
Shots: Will, 12-9. Corners: WR, 5-4. Saves: Warrior Run (Addy Ohnmeiss), 7; Williamsport (Sarah Spring), 5.