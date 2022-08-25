MONTGOMERY — Lewisburg swept the doubles matches, but Montgomery clinched the match by sweeping the Green Dragons in singles.
Samantha Guyer prevailed in the first singles game by winning a third-set tiebreaker against Lewisburg's Grace Bruckhart to swing the match.
The Green Dragons' second doubles team of Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance lost a tiebreaker in their opening set but bounced back by winning the next two.
Montgomery 3, Lewisburg 2
Singles
Samantha Guyer (M) def. Grace Bruckhart 0-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Sloan Wootan (M) def. Sonja Johnson 6-2, 6-3; Falin Reynolds (M) def. Katelyn Beers 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Elsa Fellon/Serena DeCosmo (L) def. Summer Drick/Carly Hall 6-2, 6-2; Erin Lowthert/Vivian Vance (L) def. Maddy Budman/Brynn Fisher 6-7 (2-7), 6-1, 6-2.