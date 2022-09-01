MONTGOMERY — After splitting the first two sets in the first singles game, Samantha Guyer of Montgomery defeated Allison Minnier in a 10-5 super tiebreaker.
The Red Raiders swept the Braves in singles and doubles to win the match.
Montgomery 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Samantha Guyer (M) def. Allison Minnier, 3-6, 6-4, STB 10-5; Sloan Wooten (M) def. Megan Strohecker, 6-2, 6-4; Falin Reynolds (M) def. Sabrina Doebler, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
Brynn Fisher & Summer Drick (M) def. Shannon Sprenkle & Maggie Johnson, 6-3, 6-3; Maddy Budman & Carly Hall (M) def. Erica Leitzel & Mckenzie Boyer, 6-2, 6-1.