MONTOURSVILLE — Gavin Hawley scored the game's lone goal five-and-a-half minutes into the HAC-II contest. The Warriors had a 5-3 advantage in corner kicks, and had three more saves than the Tigers as Mason Morrow had five saves, while his counterpart Ethan Reed eRNED two.
Montoursville (6-1, 3-0) won its third consecutive game, while Southern Columbia (4-2, 1-1) had its three-game winning streak snapped.
Montoursville 1, Southern Columbia 0
First Half
M: Gavin Hawley (Quinn Winslow), 34:36.
Shots: SC 6-4. Corners: M 5-3. Saves: Montoursville 5 (Mason Morrow); Southern Columbia 2 (Ethan Reed).