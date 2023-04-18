MONTOURSVILLE — Natalie Bennett and Brianna Trueman both went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Warriors in the win. The duo also combined to record all eight of the team's RBIs in the game. Two of Trueman's three hits resulted in a double and a triple.
Mahlon Yonklin allowed only two hits and one run for the Green Dragons in her five innings on the mound. Yonklin recorded seven strikeouts.
Addy Shedleski scored Lewisburg's lone run in the fifth inning. She and Carley Wagner were responsible for Lewisburg's hits in the loss. Sydney Bolinsky recorded an RBI.
Montoursville 11, Lewisburg 1 (6 innings)
Lewisburg;000;010 — 1-2-3
Montoursville;042;041 — 11-8-2
Mahlon Yonkin and Jocelyn Jean. Carley Wagner and Kimberly Shannon.
WP: Yonkin. LP: Wagner.
Montoursville: Natalie Bennett 3-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Hannah Klotz 0-for-2, 2 runs; Brianna Trueman 3-for-3, double, triple, run, 6 RBIs; Yonklin 1-for-3; Jill Stone 0-for-3, run; Nyla Kutney 0-for-1, 2 runs; Jordan Chamberlain 1-for-1, 2 runs.
Lewisburg: Wagner 1-for-3; Sydney Bolinsky RBI; Addy Shedleski 1-for-2, run.