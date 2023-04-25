MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors scored seven runs in the first inning, and knocked the Indians out of tie for the second place in HAC-II.
Montoursville (8-5 overall, 4-3 HAC-II) scored seven runs in the first inning of the rout. The two top hitters in the Warriors lineup — Natalie Bennett and Hannah Klotz — combined for six runs scored. Brianna Trueman knocked in three and scored four, while Naveh Montoya had a triple and knocked in four.
Shamokin (7-4, 4-3) had a five-game winning streak snapped by the loss. Kennedy Petrovich, Ava Hughes and Kendra Taylor each knocked in runs for the Indians.
Montoursville 18, Shamokin 3 (4 innings)
Shamokin;001;2 — 3-5-4
Montoursville;743;4 — 18-10-1
Mahlon Yonkin and Brianna Trueman. Emma Kurtz, Gabby Parks (2) and Ava Hughes.
Montoursville: Natalie Bennett, 3 runs; Hannah Klotz 1-for-2, double, 3 runs; Brianna Trueman 2-for-3, double, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Navaeh Montoya 2-for-3, triple, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Nyla Kutney 1-for-2, triple, run, 2 RBIs; Yonkin 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Avery Stahl, 2 RBIs.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich 1-for-3, RBI; Kurtz 2-for-3, triple; Kendra Taylor 1-for-2, double, RBI.