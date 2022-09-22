MIDDLEBURG — Wyatt Fry scored twice in a 20-minute span of the first half, converting two of Montoursville's three shots to beat Midd-West in a HAC-II match.
The Mustangs (5-4 overall, 2-1 HAC-II) couldn't break through despite overwhelming advantages in shots (13-3) and corner kicks (10-1).
The Warriors went ahead seven minutes in, and doubled the lead on a penalty kick with 13 minutes to play in the half.
Montoursville 2, Midd-West 0
First half
M-Wyatt Fry (Mason Winslow), 33:01; M-Fry (penalty kick), 12:59.
Shots: MW 13-3. Corners: MW 10-1. Saves: Montoursville 13; Midd-West 1.