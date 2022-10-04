McALISTERVILLE — Mason Winslow dished out three assists for the Warriors, two of them were to Wyatt Fry in the nonleague victory.
Mathias Albert scored the other goal for Montoursville (8-3-1).
Clay Brubaker scored the only goal for the Lions (9-6-1 overall, 5-3 ACAA) less than five minutes into the game.
Montoursville 3, Juniata Christian 1
First half
JC-Clay Brubaker, 4:48; M-Wyatt Fry (Mason Winslow), 12:26; M-Mathias Albert (Winslow), 23:46.
Second half
M-Fry (Winslow), 54:46.
Shots: M 15-6. Corners: M 6-1. Saves: Juniata Christian 5 (Micah Dressler); Montoursville 4 (Mason Morrow 3, Mason Lauchie 1).