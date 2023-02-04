MONTOURSVILLE — Alaina Marchioni (16 points) and Maddie Labatch (13) combine for 29 points in Montoursville's (10-9, 5-5) HAC-II win over Shamokin.
Des Michaels finishes with a team-high 15 points for the Indians (14-6, 7-3), while Delilah Nazih put up 11 points of her own in the loss.
Montoursville 42, Shamokin 33
Montoursville (10-9) 42
Alaina Marchioni 4 5-5 16; Shyanne Klemick 1 0-0 2; Nyla Kutney 1 0-1 2; Ashlynn Loe 4 1-2 9; Maddie Labatch 4 5-6 13. Totals: 14 11-14 42.
3-point goals: Marchioni 3.
Did not score: Sydnie Stone, Jill Stone.
Shamokin (14-6) 33
Carly Nye 1 0-0 2; Des Michaels 7 0-0 15; Ally Waugh 2 0-0 5; Delilah Nazih 5 1-6 11. Totals: 15 1-6 33.
3-point goals: Michaels, Waugh.
Did not score: Madi Lippay, Anastasia Wetzel.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;7;8;12;6 — 33
Montoursville;14;8;6;14 — 42