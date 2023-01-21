MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors (8-5, 3-2) dominated the HAC-II contest from start to finish, building a double-digit lead in the first half.
Nyla Kutney lead in scoring with eight points, while Alaina Marchioni finished with seven of her own.
Kiley Long and Brianna Gordner scored all 18 of Milton's (3-11, 1-5) points in the game.
Montoursville 43, Milton 18
Montoursville (8-5) 43
Jill Stone 3 0-0 6; Sydnie Stone 3 0-0 6; Alaina Marchioni 3 0-0 7; Emma Wood 1 0-0 2; Shyanne Klemick 2 0-0 4; Nyla Kutney 4 0-0 8; Maddie Labatch 1 2-2 4; Ashlynn Loe 2 2-4 6. Totals: 19 4-6 43.
3-point goals: Marchioni.
Did not score: Maya Neiman, Emily George, Kayleigh Sheleman, Danika Seese.
Milton (3-11) 18
Kiley Long 5 0-0 10; Brianna Gordner 4 0-0 8. Totals: 9 0-0 18.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Maddie Zeiber, Addy Murray, Camryn Hoover, Abbey Kitchen.
Score by quarters
Milton;4;4;6;4 — 18
Montoursville;13;12;16;2 — 43