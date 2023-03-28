MIFFLINBURG — Matthew Blake scored a point in his two sets against Jame Kehrer in the first singles game. Kaleb Sauers and Jacob Post were shut out in the other singles games, giving Montoursville the match victory.
The Wildcats are now 0-3 on the season.
Montoursville 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Jame Kehrer (Mont) def. Matthew Blake 6-1, 6-1; Wyatt Fry (Mont) def. Kaleb Sauers 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Lauchie (Mont) def. Jacob Post 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Gio Catino-Brendon Shaffer (Mont) def. Andrew Blake-Clay Groff 6-1, 6-2; Josh Wentzler-Teli Bobotas (Mont) def. Ryan Sauers-Reese Conklin 6-0, 6-0.