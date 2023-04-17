MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors dropped just four games in the HAC-II win over the Wildcats.
Montoursville improves to 9-4 overall, 5-4 HAC-II. Mifflinburg falls to 0-11, 0-8.
Montoursville 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
James Kehrer (Mont) def. Matthew Blake 6-1, 6-1; Wyatt Fry (Mont) def. Kaleb Sauers 6-1, 6-0; Tyler Lauchle (Mont) def. Jacob Post 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Teli Bobotas-Brendon Shaffer (Mont) def. Andrew Blake-Clay Groff 6-2, 6-0; Josh Wentzler-Gio Catino (Mont) def. Reese Conklin-Ryan Sauers 6-0, 6-0.