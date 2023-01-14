MONTOURSVILLE — Bryce Eberhart knocked down a trio of 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 23 points as the Warriors upset Mifflinburg.
Montoursville (5-8) raced out to a 17-0 lead after the first quarter.
Zach Wertman led Mifflinburg (9-5) with eight points.
Montoursville 55, Mifflinburg 33
MIFFLINBURG (9-5) 33
Tyler Reigel 2 0-0 5; Zach Wertman 3 2-4 8; Ethan Bomgardner 1 0-0 2; Jackson Griffith 2 1-2 6; Carter Breed 1 2-4 4; Aaron Bolick 2 2-2 5; Simon Snook 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 8-13 33.
3-point goals: Reigel, Griffith.
Did not score: Chad Martin, Chuck Reader.
MONTOURSVILLE (5-8)
Bryce Eberthart 9 2-4 23; Quinn Ranck 1 0-1 3; Jimmy Mussina 1 1-2 4; Gavin Cott 5 0-0 11; Shea Ulmer 1 1-2 4; Tanner Menne 3 0-0 6; Matthew Conklin 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-9 55.
3-point goals: Eberhart 3, Ranck, Mussina, Cott, Ulmer.
Did not score: Nason Tran, Connor Imbro, Todd Crawford, Wyatt Fry, Chase Snyder.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;0;16;9;8 — 33
Montoursville;15;14;17;9 — 55