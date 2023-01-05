MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors steamrolled to a HAC-II win, winning the first 10 bouts to build a 57-0 lead.
Derek Shedleski picked up the only bonus-point win for the Green Dragons (1-3, 1-1 HAC-II) with a second period pin.
Montoursville (4-1, 2-0 HAC-II) started the dual with three consecutive pins and then picked up five more falls after a decision at 114 pounds.
Montoursville 57, Lewisburg 12
215: Cole Yonkin (M) pinned Evan Frederick, 0:34; 285: Landon Morehart (M) pinned Lennon Barner, 1:15; 107: Aristotel Bobotas (M) pinned Nolan Altoft, 3:15; 114: Conner Lagier (M) dec. Landon Michaels, 7-2; 121: Branden Wentzel (M) pinned Jace Gessner, 4:23; 127: David Kennedy (M) pinned Landen Wagner, 3:15; 133: Cole Johnson (M) pinned Quinton Bartlett, 4:59; 139: Blaize Vogel (M) pinned Derek Gessner, 0:55; 145: Gage Wentzel (M) pinned Daniel Leao, 1:45; 152: Owen Kleinman (M) won by forfeit; 160: Chase Wenrich (L) dec. Hunter Miller, 5-2; 172: Derek Shedleski (L) pinned Luke Steinbacher, 3:20; 189: Trent Wenrich (L) dec. Gabriel Vanderwall, 7-0.