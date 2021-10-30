SELINSGROVE — Lily Saul scored three goals to lead the second-seeded Warriors.
Montoursville (16-1-1) will take on Milton in the semifinals.
Madison Lippay made seven saves for the Indians.
District 4 Class 2A
Girls soccer quarterfinals
Montoursville 6, Shamokin 0
First half
M-Lily Saul, 30:15; M-Jillian Irion, 25:43; M-Saul, 11:34.
Second half
M-Saul (Madison Mull), 36:24; M-Lydia Earnest, 20:45; M-Jayden Phillips, 19:29.
Shots: M 12-0. Corners: M 1-0. Saves: Shamokin 7 (Madison Lippay); Montoursville 0 (Kierstyn Dawes, Anna Baylor).