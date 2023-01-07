MIDDLEBURG — Alaina Marchioni lead Montoursville in scoring with 14 points in the Warriors' (6-3, 3-1) dominant HAC-II win over Midd-West on Friday night.
Chloe Sauer finished with a team-high nine points for the Mustangs (2-8, 0-2).
Montoursville 60, Midd-West 20
Montoursville (6-3) 60
Jill Stone 1 1-2 3; Sydnie Stone 2 4-5 8; Maya Neiman 2 2-4 6; Alaina Marchioni 6 0-0 14; Emma Wood 2 0-0 4; Shyanne Klemick 1 0-0 3; Nyla Kutney 3 0-0 6; Maddie Labatch 5 2-2 12; Ashlynn Loe 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 9-13 60.
3-point goals: Marchioni 2, Klemick.
Did not score: Emily George, Kayleigh Sheleman, Danika Seese.
Midd-West (2-8) 20
McKennin Voss 1 0-1 3; Gracie Trawitz 0 2-3 2; Chloe Sauer 3 3-6 9; Isabelle Walter 1 0-2 2; Cali Sauer 1 0-0 2; Emma Wagner 1 0-2 2. Totals: 7 5-14 20.
3-point goals: Voss.
Did not score: Madison Swineford.
Score by quarters
Montoursville;19;15;20;6 — 60
Midd-West;4;5;4;7 — 20