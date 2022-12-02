ESPY — Brianna Gordner scored 21 points for the Black Panthers, but Montoursville pulled away in the second half in the opening game of a tournament at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.
The Warriors led by 16 at the half, and then limited the Black Panthers to just 12 points in the second half.
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech Tournament
Montoursville 61, Milton 31
Montoursville 61
Sydnie Stone 2 3-4 7; Maya Nieman 1 2-2 5; Alana Marchioni 6 0-0 17; Sheyenne Klemick 5 0-0 12; Nyla Kutney 4 0-0 10; Danika Seese 1 1-2 4; Ashlyn Loe 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 6-8 61.
3-point goals: Nieman, Marchioni 5, Klemick 2, Kutney 2, Seese.
Did not score: Jill Stone, Emma Wood.
Milton 31
Kyleigh Snyder 2 0-0 4; Brianna Gordner 6 9-13 21; Abbey Kitchen 3 0-0 6. Totals 9 9-13 31.,
3-point goals: None
Did not score: Maddie Zeiber, Addy Murray, Erin Hess.
Montoursville;22;13;13;13 — 61
Milton;10;9;4;8 — 31