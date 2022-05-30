WILLIAMSPORT — If he knew after one inning what he knew at the game's end Monday, Devin Knorr may have agreed to call it an early night.
Instead, Knorr and his Danville baseball team found no way to slow a Montoursville squad that turned a one-run lead into a 15-0 win before three full innings were in the book.
The top-seeded Warriors scored 10 times in the second inning and rallied for four more in the third of the District 4 Class 4A championship game, winning their third title in four seasons.
"Today we didn't have it — and sometimes that's the way it works in baseball — and they did," said Knorr. "Every little thing that we made a mistake with was compounded by a big play by them. It kind of snow-balled on us, and got away from us in a hurry.
"Montoursville played a great game, and we ended up on the wrong side of it. That's a tough way to end your season."
The Ironmen (11-9), who lost twice to Montoursville during the league season by four and five runs, were seeking their first district crown since 2011.
"They're a great team, and once they catch fire it's hard to stop them," said Danville senior Lane Berkey. "Every once in awhile they'll (score big), but I think we definitely could have done a lot better job of keeping them under control. Unfortunately, we didn't tonight."
The Warriors (16-5), who won Class 3A titles in 2018 and 2019, claimed their first 4A championship after losing last season's final to Midd-West. They will face the winner of Wednesday's District 2 final — either Wyoming Area (18-3) or Dallas (15-4) — in the first round of the state playoffs Monday.
"Today was just a different feel," said Montoursville senior Maddix Dalena, the winning pitcher. "Getting to the (high school) field, getting on the bus, the bus ride over here — I could tell everyone was zoned-in and ready to play it. Looking at that scoreboard, we were ready."
Dalena, a right-hander who is headed to UConn, was challenged right away Monday when Mason Raup worked a leadoff walk and Reece McCarthy roped a 1-1 pitch the other way to left field for a single. Daniel Knight bunted both runners into scoring position, and, after a strikeout, Berkey filled the bases by drawing a walk.
Gabe Benjamin then battled back from 1-2 to fill the count by spoiling a tough pitch before Dalena pushed a high fastball past him to end the inning.
"When I struck the last kid out, bases loaded, I looked around and it was like, This is the district championship. This is what it's about," Dalena said. "After that, I felt a lot more comfortable on the mound."
Dalena's strikeout to end the first inning began a string of seven consecutive outs to end the game, five of them strikeouts. His last two outs of each inning were strikeouts.
"We got the start that we wanted," said Knorr. "Dalena's an exceptionally good pitcher. We get the pitch count up there a little bit, but in a spot when he throws 26 pitches we don't get anything to show for it. Then they push a run across without a hit in the bottom.
"We're down, but we're in it. We're just trying to hang around and hang around and counter-strike at the end, which is what we've done all year."
Like Dalena, the left-handed Berkey put two on base before recording an out. He walked Nick Reeder and Dalena to open the bottom of the first, though either his 1-2 pitch to Reeder (a fastball on the corner) and the subsequent 2-2 offering (a curve at the letters) could have ended the leadoff at-bat.
"You know, sometimes in the regular season you get away with stuff like that, but out here in this big game you're not going to get away with that," Berkey said. "So you've got to work hard. It definitely gets in my head a little bit, but you've just got to go on to the next batter and not worry about guy."
Marco Pulizzi, elevated to Montoursville's three-hole in place of the unavailable A.J. Llorente, bunted the runners into scoring position, and Cole Remsnyder squeeze-bunted Reeder home.
"We win a lot of games by pitching and defense — our offense really hasn't been there all year for us — so we're going to try to manufacture as many runs as we can early on," said Warriors coach Jeremy Eck. "I'm trying to put runs on the board any way I can."
Berkey ended the inning with a flyout to right field that freshman Garrett Hoffman ran down near the foul line.
"Them getting one run there definitely was a relief," said Berkey, who beat Midd-West in the semifinals. "I was doing damage control out there, you know, after getting behind and putting a couple runners on. Just trying to get out of the inning with minimal damage, and I think I did well with one run. I was all right with that."
Berkey began the home second with his only strikeout, but the bottom three in Montoursville's lineup loaded the bases with a walk, a single and an infield error. The sequence began a string of 10 consecutive batters reaching base and eight scoring, including two-run hits by Dalena and Aidan Evans. Ethan Stahl tacked on a two-run double with two outs to push the lead to 11-0.
"If you look at it, between walks, hit batters, errors and other balls that could have been played, I think we gave them 10 or 11 free passes in first two innings," said Knorr. "You can't beat a program like Montoursville that way. They're too good. Great individual talent, well-coached, and they took it to us."
In the bottom of the third, Dalena led off with a single before Pulizzi — who had bunted in his first two trips — drove a ball off the fair pole in left field to make it 13-0. The Warriors got the next two batters on, bunted them over, and scored with a groundout and Matthew Conkin's game-ending single to right field, his team's ninth hit.
"I've kept on preaching to the guys all week, 'Listen. We have not put it together one time all year,'" said Eck. "When you put up three, four runs without squaring the baseball up — when you can small-ball them, and they're deflated — I think there's a point where these guys are starting to say, 'OK. We've have them on the ropes. We need a big base hit.' And we had two of them (in the second inning)."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
At Bowman Field, Williamsport
MONTOURSVILLE 15, DANVILLE 0 (3 INN.)
Danville;000;—;0-1-2
Montoursville;1(10)4;—;15-9-0
Winning run scored with 2 outs
Lane Berkey, Daniel Knight (2) and Jack Gibson. Maddix Dalena and Cael Frame.
WP: Dalena. LP: Berkey.
Danville: Reece McCarthy 1-for-2.
Montoursville: Nick Reeder 2 runs, RBI; Dalena 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; James Batkowski 2 runs; Marco Pulizzi 2-for-2, home run (3rd, 1 on), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Cole Remsnyder 2 runs, RBI; Cameron Francis 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Aidan Evans 1-for-2, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Matthew Conklin 2-for-3, run, RBI; Ethan Stahl 1-for-2, double, run, 2 RBIs.