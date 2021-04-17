MONTOURSVILLE — Evan Cecchini won at first singles, but Lewisburg lost every other match — several of which were close — in a 4-1 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys tennis loss to Montoursville on Saturday.
Cecchini did not drop a game in a dominant win for the Green Dragons (6-3).
Lewisburg won at least five games in every other match. Henry Schumacher lost 6-4, 6-4 at third singles; and the team of Chen Chen Gu and Devin DeCosmo were topped 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.
Montoursville 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Evan Cecchini (L) def. Andrew Stapp 6-0, 6-0; Jared Matlack (M) def. Eddie Monaco 6-1, 6-4; Tyler Gilbert (M) def. Henry Schumacher 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
D.J. Alexander–Greyson Simms (M) def. Chen Chen Gu-Devin DeCosmo 6-3, 7-5; Domanick Young-Noah Shaffer (M) def. Julian Alabakoff-Matt Rawson 6-4, 6-2.