MONTGOMERY — Montoursville took an early 2-0 match lead in the Montgomery Tournament Finals by winning the first two singles games. Katelyn Good knocked off Erin Lowthert in three sets, and Jill Stone defeated Annabelle Jiang 6-4, 7-5. Dayssi Weis took the third singles game to avoid the sweep as she defeated Elsa Kehrer in straight sets.
The Green Dragons evened the match at two apiece as Leah Wetzel and Ella Markunas defeated Lily Fortin and Ally Witter in three sets 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. Lewisburg (5-5) came up short in the second doubles game as Christina and Diana Zheng lost to Ali Ravert and Kendall Simms 6-3, 6-3, as the Warriors took home the championship trophy.
Montgomery Tournament Finals
Montoursville 3, Lewisburg 2
Singles
Katelyn Good (M) def. Erin Lowthert 6-2, 4-6, 6-0; Jill Stone (M) def. Annabelle Jiang 6-4, 7-5; Dayssi Weis (L) def. Elsa Kehrer 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
Leah Wetzel & Ella Markunas (L) def. Lily Fortin & Ally Witter 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; Ali Ravert & Kendall Simms (M) def. Christina Zheng & Diana Zheng 6-3, 6-3.