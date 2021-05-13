SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — With the team match on the line Thursday in a District 4 boys tennis semifinal, Selinsgrove's second doubles team of Luke Lybarger and Ky Reiland fought off match point after match point.
Unfortunately the Seals, Montoursville cashed in on its seventh match point in a third-set tiebreak to clinch a 3-2 victory for the Warriors.
"That was as competitive of a match as we've had all year, having the match come down to the last couple points," Selinsgrove coach Luke Auker said. "The first team to get three points, everyone else was coming off the court. Well no one came off the court today because it came to the last points. It could have went either way. There was a lot of good tennis from both teams."
Central Columbia defeated Montoursville 3-1 in the district final.
Lybarger and Reiland won a close first set 6-4, but Montoursville's pair of Noah Shaffer and Domanick Young won the second set 6-1.
"We had a match against Central Mountain a couple days ago, and they were down 3-0 in the second set, and came back," Auker said. "I just reminded them of that. I said, 'No matter you're down, keep fighting and anything can happen.' They know how to put their head down and fight, regardless of the score. They showed that. That match could have gone either way."
The Warrior pair jumped out a third-set lead, but the Seals battled back. Montoursville held a match point with Lybarger serving at 5-6, but the Seals pair rallied to force the tiebreak. In the tiebreak — with the other four matches completed, and the team score tied 2-2 — Selinsgrove fought off match points at 5-6 and 6-7, before Montoursville hit a volley winner on its third match point of the tiebreaker to grab a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7) win.
The Seals (13-5) won their team points at second and third singles.
Ethan Harris took a pair of tight sets to beat Jared Matlack 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
"Ethan has been playing about as well as anybody in the league," Auker said. "He may not have the polished game of some of the other players, but, man, he is consistent and hits the ball deep. He's playing with a lot of confidence."
Eli Markle's win at No. 3 singles was more dominant, but Markle was on court longer in beating Tyler Gilbert 6-1, 6-1.
"Eli just constantly gets the ball back to you," Auker said. "He's a guy who prides himself on getting to everything."
When Markle walked off the court after consistently winning long points and close games, the Seals had a 2-1 lead.
"I just really wanted to be consistent and take my opportunities when I had them," Markle said. "I didn't want to be too aggressive, but I think played aggressive enough."
A key example of that came early in the second set with Markle leading 2-0. After a 12-shot rally, Gilbert hit a short ball in attempt to get Markle out of his rhythm. Markle ran up to the ball, and hit a backhand drop shot winner to claim the point.
"That's very important," Markle said. "In this game, momentum is everything. I was fortunate to have the momentum on my side pretty much the entire match. He was a great player."
Montoursville also claimed the first singles and first doubles matches. Andrew Stapp topped Austin Imhoof 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. At No. 1 doubles, DJ Alexander and Greyson Simms outlasted Andrew Wolfe and Sabastian De Osembela 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1.
Despite the disappointing ending for the Seals, Markle said he was proud of what his team accomplished this season with seven seniors on the roster, especially after not having a season last year.
"At the beginning of the season, like two kids showed up to the team meeting," Markle said. "We weren't even sure we were going to have a team. As a team, we made so much progress as a whole, and that feels great. Unfortunately, it didn't end the way we wanted it to, but I think we put together an outstanding season."
The coach said his players put in plenty of work to be successful this year.
"It's really a testament to the guys we have," Auker said. "They listened to (assistant coach) Matt (Salsman) and I as coaches. ... They focused on what we asked them to focus on. They got better at what we asked them to get better on."
DISTRICT 4 BOYS TENNIS SEMIFINAL
at South Williamsport Community Park
MONTOURSVILLE 3, SELINSGROVE 2
Singles
Andrew Stapp (M) def. Austin Imhoof 6-1, 6-2; Ethan Harris (S) def. Jared Matlack 6-4, 6-3; Eli Markle (S) def. Tyler Gilbert 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
DJ Alexander-Greyson Simms (M) def. Andrew Wolfe-Sabastian De Osembela 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1; Noah Shaffer-Domanick Young (M) def. Luke Lybarger-Ky Reiland 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7).