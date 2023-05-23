MONTGOMERY — It took more than five innings for Midd-West to get a break in Tuesday's district playoff game, but ultimately it only broke the Mustangs' hearts.
Montoursville freshman Logan Kirby and the Warriors' defense short-circuited an electric Midd-West offense that entered the District 4 Class 4A semifinal averaging better than nine hits and nine runs per game.
However, with the Warriors leading 1-0 in the last of the sixth inning, consecutive errors put Mustangs at second and third with one out for sluggers Caden Wolfley and Griffen Paige. Then, in the blink of an eye, Wolfley grounded out to first base, and Alex Trojan broke late from third and was easily thrown out at the plate to thwart Midd-West's only scoring chance.
"Second-and-third situation with those guys coming up and us getting out of it?" said Montoursville coach Jeremy Eck. "I don't know. Baseball gods were on our side."
Kirby retired the heart of the Mustangs' lineup in the seventh to put a bow on a one-hit shutout and move the defending champion Warriors into the district final.
"They played a helluva game," said Midd-West coach Scott Wright. "I'm tipping my hat to Montoursville."
The third-seeded Warriors (15-6), who have won 10 of their last 12 games, face No. 4 Mifflinburg at 3 p.m. Saturday in Williamsport's Bowman Field. The Wildcats (15-7) reached the title game with a 10-4 win at No. 1 Athens in Tuesday's other semifinal.
Montoursville, which was swept by Midd-West in two Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II games, took a pair of one-run games from Mifflinburg in HAC-II play.
The only run scored in Tuesday's game at the Montgomery High Athletic Complex capped a two-out rally in Montoursville's third inning.
Warriors leadoff hitter Cole Johnson ended a string of three strikeouts by Midd-West junior lefty Garrett Leitzel with a single through the middle of the infield. Quinn Ranck lined a hit to center field, like Johnson on a 1-0 fastball. Cael Frame then bounced a ball to the left side that Mustangs third baseman Easton Erb cut off but threw low across the diamond, allowing Johnson to score.
"They just hit the ball, put the ball in play, and the ball fell where they needed it to," said Mustangs senior catcher Matthew Weimer. "You've just got to tip your cap to them."
Leitzel stranded Warriors at second and third with a strikeout to end the third, and he did the same in the fourth after Montoursville ripped back-to-back hits with two outs. He left nine runners on base, six in scoring position.
"We did what we needed to do," said Eck, "but we didn't have the big hit when it mattered most."
Leitzel allowed just the unearned run on seven hits, while striking out five and walking one in six innings.
Kirby was even better.
Using mainly a three-pitch mix and the occasional changeup, the right-hander allowed only Paige's two-out single in the first inning. He struck out five — all in the latter portion of the game — and walked none.
"I worked the zone and I didn't walk many people," he said. "My off-speed was on and they were swinging, so I just got to get it near the zone to get some swings and misses. Everything just came together."
Kirby retired 13 consecutive Mustangs after Paige's hit, with the Warriors playing gold-star defense behind him. There was a series of five groundouts in the string, with second baseman Frame making a scoop and sprint to the bag on a ball that appeared ticketed for right field. Paige lined a shot back at Kirby during his second at-bat, and the pitcher gloved the ball on his follow through for an easy out.
"We were still putting the bat on the ball, the whole game," said Wright. "When you're a hitting team like us, sometimes it just don't go your way."
Later in the game, when Midd-West's batters saw Kirby for a second and third time, he was even tougher to hit. Four of the Mustangs' last six outs were strikeouts, including the first two outs of the home seventh.
"I felt, especially against their one, two, three, four (hitters) — even five — they're all quality sticks; they're all tough outs," said Eck. "For him to keep them off-balance, especially in the last two innings, with his off-speed stuff ... I don't know if it was more him or a change in their approach. Regardless, for a ninth grader to come out and pitch the way he did, it's a helluva job.
"If you would've told me he was going to come out and throw a one-hitter today, against a team like that, I would say absolutely not ... but he did."
Kirby fanned three with a hard, elevated fastball, one with an inside curveball and another with a slider. He threw strikes on 51 of 76 pitches, and went to three balls on just three batters.
"He threw a heck of a game. He knew how to mix up his stuff and kept us off-balance," Weimer said. "First time through the lineup, he threw a lot of first-pitch fastballs and we barreled them up, but it would always go to somebody. Second time through, he started mixing stuff up a lot more."
Second-seeded Midd-West finished 15-4 with a second straight one-run loss in a district semi. The 2021 district champions were 45-16 over three years after not winning more than six games in any of the five seasons before the pandemic-canceled 2020 season.
"I told them, they're all survivors," Wright said. "We survived all season. Next level, wherever they go, whatever they do, hey, survive. There's not a harder-working group anywhere that you're going to find."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A BASEBALL
SEMIFINAL
At Montgomery H.S. Athletic Complex
Montoursville 1, Midd-West 0
Montoursville;001;000;0 — 1-8-2
Midd-West;000;000;0 — 0-1-1
Logan Kirby and Matthias Albert. Garrett Leitzel, Griffen Paige (7) and Matthew Weimer.
WP: Kirby. LP: Leitzel.
Montoursville: Cole Johnson 3-for-4, run; Quinn Ranck 3-for-3; Albert 1-for-3; Matthew Conklin 1-for-3.
Midd-West: Paige 1-for-3.