When you look at this week’s District 4 Class 3A seminal matchup, there’s one obvious difference between Milton and Montoursville: experience.
On one hand, Montoursville (6-5) is synonymous with November football success. The Warriors are in the playoffs for the ninth time in the past 10 years, and, more often than not, they’ve won at least one game and usually made a lengthy run in the postseason.
On the other, Milton (7-4) is in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and hadn’t reached this round in nine years. Prior to beating North Penn-Mansfield in last week’s quarterfinal, the Black Panthers’ last playoff win was a 2012 victory over Shikellamy, a game that took place when Milton’s current group of seniors was in third grade.
So, does experience make a difference in this matchup?
“I hope so,” Montoursville coach Mike Boughton said. “We keep preaching to our kids that we live for this, and in practicing under the lights, we make very clear to our team that not every team gets this. I’m hoping that helps us out that our kids have been there before and are ready for this kind of battle. They’re battle-tested, and we’re looking forward to it.”
On the Milton side, Phil Davis isn’t running from the fact that the Warriors have more playoff experience than the Black Panthers. A lack of experience hasn’t hurt Milton’s young squad yet this season, and Davis thinks the experiences his team has been through have only made his side stronger.
“Like I’ve said all year, after facing adversity like we’ve faced the entire season, I don’t feel like any moment is too big for them,” Davis said. “It’s another week, so here we go and let’s take care of business.
“Hopefully, that’s the attitude we have. It doesn’t matter that we’re in the district semifinals, and it doesn’t matter who we’re playing; if we just take care of our business, I think good things will happen.”
Overcoming adversity is a familiar refrain at Montoursville this year as well, and it’s one reason why Boughton thinks the Warriors are in a good position heading into this matchup. After a season of battling through an abundance of injuries, Montoursville’s defense is finally starting to look like what Boughton pictured at the start of the year. In the Warriors’ past four games, only Selinsgrove has managed to score more than 14 points against them, and Boughton expects his defense will remain a strength moving forward.
“I think we’re coming along defensively and getting kids back,” Boughton said. “Getting kids like Brayden Brown and Matt Conklin back on defense has helped us immensely, and we’re coming into our own at the right time.
“We’re always asking for more because you’re never satisfied with things, but I think we’ve come a long way. We’re getting guys in the right positions and feeling comfortable in those positions. We’re piecing guys in the right places finally.”
This week, the Warriors’ challenge is to slow down Milton freshman running back Chris Doyle, who proved the playoff stage wasn’t too big for him in rushing for four touchdowns a week ago against North Penn-Mansfield.
“I can’t speak highly enough of that young man,” Davis said. “He’s a dynamic player who goes out every day playing the game, and he’s good at it and he’ll be key for us again (Friday). But he’s only going to have success if our offensive line has success. We’ve got to control the line of scrimmage some and get some movement.”
The other key for the Black Panthers will be avoiding a slow start. Davis saw for himself how quickly Montoursville buried Athens in jumping out to a 35-7 halftime lead last week, and the last thing he wants is to have to try to come back against a team as experienced as the Warriors.
“Hopefully, last week gave us some confidence that we can compete with whoever we’re playing,” Davis said. “But that doesn’t help us if we don’t come out and match their physicality. If we do that, we’ll be OK, but if we wait for a quarter, it’s going to be a long night for us.”