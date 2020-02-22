MONTOURSVILLE — Top-seeded Montoursville hit 15 3-pointers — eight by Hunter Shearer — on its way to a 75-48 win over Midd-West in a District 4 Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinal Friday night.
The Warriors (18-4) led 17-4 after the first quarter. Shearer finished with a game-high 24 points. Montoursville will play Athens in the district semifinals.
The Mustangs (8-15) were led by 16 points from Braedon Reid, who hit four 3-pointers. Isaac Hummel also reached double figures for Midd-West with 13 points.
Braedon Reid 5 2-2 16, Hunter Wolfley 1 0-0 2, Cordell Hostetler 1 0-0 2, Griffen Paige 1 0-0 3, Stefan Leitzel 3 2-2 8, Owen Solomon 1 0-0 2, Isaac Hummel 6 1-2 13, Andrew Oldt 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-6 48.
3-point goals: Reid 4, Paige.
Did not score: None
Montoursville (18-4) 75
Brandon Good 0 2-2 2, Dillion Young 1 0-2 2, Josh Burger, Isaiah Fenner 1 0-0 3, Peyton Mussina 5 0-0 14, Jake Simms 1 0-0 2, Hunter Shearer 8 0-0 24, Austin Loe 7 0-0 17, Landon Reeder 1 0-0 2, Joel Verrico 2 0-0 5. Totals 29 2-4 75.
3-point goals: Shearer 8, Mussina 4, Loe, Fenner, Verrico.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 4 14 12 18 — 48
Montoursville 17 22 22 14 — 75
DuBOIS — The Warriors jumped out to a 59-26 halftime lead on their way to a big win in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association semifinals.
Northumberland Christian (18-7) will play in the championship game at 3 p.m., and then face North Penn-Liberty at 8:30 p.m. in the District 4 Class A semifinals at Troy High School.
Aaron Knauss scored 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out nine assists for the Warriors. David King added 18 points and eight steals, and Luke Snyder chipped in 10 points.
ACAA Semifinal
at DuBois Christian School
Grace Prep (14-7) 53
Ethan Costella 1 0-0 2, Daniel Rhoads 1 0-0 2, Joseph Brown 1 0-0 3, Jesse Codner 4 0-0 8, Isaac Maas 5 0-2 11, Andrew Summers 9 1-3 25, Zane Brancefield 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 1-5 53.
3-point goals: Summers 6, Brown, Maas.
Did not score: Isaiah Smith, Will Brown.
Northumberland Chr. (18-7) 77
Nathan Klinger 2 0-0 6, Jack Garvin 4 0-0 8, David King 7 3-4 18, Aaron Knauss 8 0-0 19, Luke Snyder 5 0-0 10, Cole Knauss 1 0-0 2, Jacob King 1 0-0 2, Henry McElroy 1 1-2 3, Justin Ross 3 0-0 7, Joshua King 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 4-6 77.
3-point goals: A. Knauss 3, Klinger 2, D. King, Ross.
Did not score: Rodney Englehardt, Donnie Rager.
Score by quarters
Grace Prep 13 13 10 17 — 53
Norry Chr. 27 32 9 9 — 77
DuBOIS — Jonathan Hight hit nine 3-pointers and scored 32 points to lead the Bobcats past the Lions in an ACAA semifinal.
Hight hit six 3-pointers in the second half for Blair County Christian (19-6).
Ashton Canelo scored 22 points, and Dillon Stokes added 18 for Meadowbrook (12-12), which was outscored 11-4 in the first quarter. The Lions play Grace Prep for third place today at 11:30 a.m.
ACAA Semifinal
at DuBois Christian School
Meadowbrook Chr. (12-12) 47
Dillon Stokes 7 1-3 18, Ashton Canelo 10 2-11 22, Nevin Carrier 1 0-0 2, Jacob Reed 1 0-0 3, Evan Young 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 3-14 47.
3-point goals: Stokes 3, Reed.
Did not score: CJ Carrier, Noah Smith.
Blair County Christian (19-6) 65
Charles Cowart 1 0-1 2, Hudson Dull 3 2-2 8, Jonathan Hight 11 1-2 32, Connor Dull 2 0-0 5, Davis Dull 4 3-4 12, Kort Sease 2 1-3 6. Totals 23 7-12 65.
3-point goals: Hight 9, C. Dull, D. Dull, Sease.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook 4 13 18 12 — 47
Blair County Chr. 11 17 16 21 — 66