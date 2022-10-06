MONTOURSVILLE — Nyla Kutney and Lydia Earnest scored less than 40 seconds apart from each other as Montoursville claimed Heartland Athletic Conference Division I supremacy with a dominant performance over Shikellamy.
Earnest added her second unassisted effort of the match in the second half as the Warriors claimed a 3-0 win over the Braves. The win moved the Warriors to 15-0 on the season along with winning their division of the Heartland.
“We’ve got second the past three years and we really, really wanted this,” Kutney said. “We were really excited for the match. Our team came together and really just handed it to them.”
Handing it to Shikellamy (9-3) meant controlling possession for nearly the entire match. The Montoursville defense was outstanding too as it backed up any loss of possession with a quick clearance.
The Braves failed to post a shot on goal in the opening half. They only posted three overall with just two going directly on goal.
“They stacked their defense and recovered quickly,” Shikellamy coach Mick Bilger said. “They had seven or eight people behind the ball at all times. It’s something we’ve struggled against in the past. We need to figure it out.”
Shikellamy’s offense struggled, but its defense didn’t play badly initially despite near-constant pressure from the Warriors.
Alexis Farrow cleared Montoursville’s first attempt on goal when Cassi Ronk was forced out of the box for defense. Farrow blocked a shot and cleared the ball.
“We just couldn’t meet the task tonight,” Bilger said. “It was a very physical game. That’s something we’ve struggled with to some extent.”
Montoursville’s physicality paid off just past the 20-minute mark when Kutney kicked a loose ball in for the game’s first goal.
A bouncing ball connected with a defender and was quickly stopped by Kutney. She redirected the ball for an attempt and a lead for Montoursville.
“Once you get that first one you have the momentum and the game is in our control,” Earnest said. “Going back down and scoring another one just makes us play that much harder.”
Getting that second came moments later when Earnest intercepted a pass and put it by Ronk.
Montoursville took five shots on goal over the opening 40 minutes to build a two-goal advantage at the break.
“We never tested their goalies at all,” Bilger said. “I really believe their physicality and the way they dropped behind the ball is what gave us trouble tonight.”
Earnest scored the final goal of the match, a second unassisted effort through traffic. This time, she caught Ronk off her line and put a high ball to the post for a three-goal advantage.
Montoursville will look to remain undefeated with a trip to Altoona Saturday morning. Shikellamy will welcome Northumberland Christian Saturday morning.
Montoursville 3, Shikellamy 0
First half
MTV—Nyla Kutney (unassisted), 22:28; MTV—Lydia Earnest (unassisted), 22:58.
Seconds half
MTV—Lydia Earnest (unassisted), 55:12.
Shots: SHIK—3; MTV—13. Shots on goal: SHIK—2; MTV—11. Corners: SHIK—0; MTV—1. Saves: SHIK—(Cassi Ronk), 8; MTV—(Anna Baylor), 2.