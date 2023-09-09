LEWISBURG — Opting to throw the ball with the game in limbo and the ground game struggling mightily to establish anything consistently, Lewisburg’s Green Dragons came mighty close to forging a tie that may have led to a different result.
Unfortunately for Eric Wicks’ squad — which had difficulties keeping QB Chase Wenrich upright in obvious passing situations —three throws were off the mark and a fourth slipped in and out of a set of quality hands.
Yes, Lewisburg was that close to opening Pennsylvania Heartland Conference Division II play with a remarkably satisfying result, but that remarkably satisfying result went to the guys on the opposite bench at Bucknell’s Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
While Jimmy Mussina’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Eberhart proved to be the game-winning score, Wicks’ Dragons nearly pulled even before tumbling to Montoursville 21-14 in a pair of excruciating overtimes Friday night at home.
“We had opportunities, but we just couldn’t capitalize,” Wicks said.
Yet the Dragons made plenty of plays on the defensive side of the football, protecting a tenuous 7-0 lead provided by Wenrich’s 15-yard sprint late in the opening half, throughout a tight contest in which territory wasn’t yielded easily. Lewisburg (1-2, 0-1) may have conceded yardage but when something needed to get done someone made an impact.
“We have for the past three weeks been really good defensively,” Wicks said, noting his squad’s first-half effort against Jersey Shore. “And we came out this week with that in mind. Unfortunately, we were on the field all night, which got tough in the end.”
And while Lewisburg’s narrow lead was intact late in regulation, Montoursville (2-1, 1-0) was able to get into scoring position. In fact, Joe Hanna’s Warriors converted two fourth downs to give themselves another chance at the Lewisburg 11.
Jack Blough nearly got to Mussina, knocking him down just after the lefty delivered a ball that found Evan Bloom in the back of the end zone with 3:30 to go.
“That was so close,” Blough said. “I thought he was out of bounds, but the referee said he was in.”
Although Lewisburg took its second lead on Sean Field’s 1-yard blast in Ot, Mussina’s 4-yard run on third down made it 14-14 and forced even more football. And when Mussina found Eberhart at the left pylon on the first play of the second OT, Montoursville led.
What followed were four Lewisburg throws from Wenrich, who may have been jumpy due to Montoursville’s earlier heat. Had he taken another breath before targeting Blough on third down, he might have cashed in since Blough had a step. One play later, the game came to a close when Wenrich’s throw to Charles Landis in the back right corner went through his hands.
“It’s very frustrating,” Blough said of the loss. “Especially since the whole team gave its all.”
“It was a tough situation (at the end),” Wicks added. “But we weren’t able to get that football in there.”
MONTOURSVILLE 21, LEWISBURG 14 (2OT)
Montoursville (2-1, 1-0);0;0;0;7;7;7 — 21
Lewisburg (1-2, 0-1);0;7;0;0;7;0 — 14
Order of scoring
Second quarter
L-Chase Wenrich 15 run (Cohen Hoover kick)
Fourth quarter
M-Evan Bloom 4 pass from Jimmy Mussina (Wyatt Fry kick)
First overtime
L-Sean Field 1 run (Hoover kick)
M-Mussina 4 run (Fry kick)
Second overtime
M-Bryce Eberhart 10 pass from Mussina (Fry kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;L
First downs;13;6
Rushes-net yards;42-128;25-37
Passing yards;96;121
Passing;13-21-1;6-18-1
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;3-20;5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Montoursville: Christian Banks 22-77; Nate Fisher 9-33; Jimmy Mussina 10-20, TD; Hayden Harven 1-(minus-2). Lewisburg: Jeremiah Davis 15-39; Nick Coleman 1-5; Sean Field 1-1; Chase Wenrich 8-(minus-8), TD.
PASSING — Montoursville: Mussina 13-21-1-96, 2TD. Lewisburg: Wenrich 6-17-1-121; Quin Michaels 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Montoursville: Bryce Eberhart 7-68, TD; Michael Reeder 2-15; Fisher 2-6; Evan Bloom 1-4, TD; Banks 1-3. Lewisburg: Jack Blough 3-71; Charles Landis 2-47; Davis 1-1.