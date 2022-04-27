DANVILLE — Marco Pulizzi's RBI double highlighted a five-run Montoursville fifth inning that turned around the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball game and snapped Danville's three-game win streak.
The visiting Warriors (6-3 overall, 5-3 HAC-I) were scoreless on four hits through the first four innings. They loaded the bases on walks in the first, and had consecutive hits (including a double) in the third, but stranded all five runners.
Danville led 1-0 after four thanks to Mason Raup's two-out single and a series of three wild pitches in the home third.
The Ironmen (4-5, 3-5) scored twice in the fifth to pull within 5-3 before Montoursville added three runs over the final two frames.
“When we put balls in play, good things happened,” Danville manager Devin Knorr said. “15 strikeouts make it difficult to win. You just have to tip your hat to him.”
Maddix Dalena earned the pitching win as he accounted for 11 of Montoursville's 15 strikeouts.
“When you face a Division I athlete like Dalena you have to go through and see what they are trying to accomplish,” Knorr said. “We didn’t make adjustments to that and he was able to control us with his located fastball and off-speed pitches.”
Controlling Danville’s offense meant retiring six consecutive batters through the first and third innings of the game. Five of the six outs came on consecutive strikeouts that included three consecutive ones to get through the second.
“We knew coming in one through four they have some really good sticks,” Montoursville manager Jeremy Eck said. “With Maddix, he’s one of our top guys. He came out and did a great job of keeping them off balance.”
The Warriors were forced to resort to small ball with two squeeze plays in the fifth inning, before Pullizi's double broke open the game.
“If it’s executed there isn’t much you can do to defend it,” Knorr said. “They did a nice job. Montoursville for years has done a great job of using baseball talent and executing it well.”
Montoursville 8, Danville 3
Montoursville;000;052;1 — 8-9-1
Danville;001;020;0 — 3-5-2
Maddix Dalena, Grayson Rinker (6) and Cael Frame. Daniel Knight, Carl Price (5), Connor Geise (7) and Jack Gibson.
WP: Dalena. LP: Knight.
Montoursville: Dalena 1-for-2; AJ Llorente 2-for-3, double, 2 runs; Cole Remsnyder 2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Frame 2 RBIs; Marco Pulizzi 1-for-4, double, run, RBI; Elias Eck 1-for-3; Jayden Wilson 1-for-2; Ethan Stahl RBI; James Batkowski 1-for-2, run.
Danville: Mason Raup 2-for-3, 2 runs; Reece McCarthy 1-for-3, run; Knight 1-for-2; Connor Kozick 1-for-4.
Maddix Dalena accounted for 11 of those strikeouts as he picked up the win in an 8-3 victory for the Warriors. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Ironmen, who welcome in Shamokin Friday for a doubleheader.
Danville recovered from a three-game skid to open the season, winning four of the next five contests. The early season tumble featured a 6-2 at Montoursville.
Danville was outscored 24-10 in its first three games. Over the next five, the Ironmen outscored the opposition 37-15.
That just wasn’t the case Wednesday as the Ironmen only posted two hits against a combination of three pitches for Montoursville.
Danville scored in the third when Mason Raup beat out a ground ball to shortstop. He advanced on two passed balls to score Danville’s first run.
Danville’s offense scored in the fifth when Raup hit his second single and Reece McCarthy followed with one of his own. Both runners scored on an error at home.
Two runs scored on squeezes, two more scored when Marco Pulizzi drove a double into the right field gap.
The Warriors scored two more runs in the sixth when Cole Remsyder hit an RBI single and Mathew Conklin came on to bunt another run home.