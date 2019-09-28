MILTON — Logan Ott ran for 121 yards and two scores, along with making a 29-yard touchdown catch as Montoursville remained undefeated with a 66-0 win over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Friday night.
The Warriors (6-0 overall, 3-0 HAC-II) outgained, Milton, 590-49 in the game.
Milton falls to 0-6, 0-4.
MONTOURSVILLE 66, MILTON 0
Montoursville (6-0) 28 21 14 3 — 66
Milton 0 0 0 0—0
First Quarter
MTV-Logan Ott 29 pass from Hunter Shearer (Gorini kick), 6:39.
MTV-Ott 14 run (Gorini kick), 4:42.
MTV-Dylan Moll 33 run (Gorini kick), 3:10.
MTV-Dillon Young 19 pass from Maddix Dalena (Ian Plankenhorn kick), 0:00.
Second Quarter
MTV-Rocco Pulizzi 15 run (Plankenhorn kick), 8:27.
MTV-Ott 68 run (Plankenhorn kick), 6:52.
MTV-Dylan Bennett 31 pass form Shearer (Planknhorn kick), 1:16.
Third Quarter
MTV-Heath Jones 2 run (Plankenhorn kick), 9:37.
MTV-Dylan Blackwell 67 run (Plankenhorn kick), 3:00.
Fourth Quarter
MTV-FG Plankenhorn 43, 2:29.
TEAM STATISTICS
MTV MIL
First downs 14 2
Rushes-net yards 29-379 29-41
Passing yards 211 8
Passing 9-12-0 6-8-1
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-yards 3-35 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Montoursville: Logan Ott 7-121, 3 TDs; Dylan Moll 2-83, TD; Dylan Blackwell 1-68, TD; James Batkowski 9-65; Jacob Reeder 3-20; Rocco Pulizzi 2-19, TD; Zach Bowers 2-5; Matthew Conklin 1-5; Heath Jones 1-2, TD; team, 1-(-8). Milton: Owen Keister 8-26; Ethan Rowe 5-12; Tylar Boyer 13-8; Timothy Walter 3-1; team 1-(-6).
PASSING — Montoursville: Hunter Shearer 5-8-0 for 143 yards, 3 TDs; Maddix Dalena 4-4-0 for 68 yards, TD. Milton: Ethan Rowe 6-8-1 for 8 yards.
RECEIVING — Montoursville: Dylan Young 2-40, TD; Jones 2-39; Jacob Reeder 1-34; Ott 1-33, TD; Dylan Bennett 1-31, TD; Cameron Wood, 1-25; Moll, 1-9. Milton: Ashton Canelo 2-7; Xzavier Minium 2-2; Kenley Caputo 1-0; Keister 1-(-1).
n Penns Valley 55,
Midd-West 7
MILLHEIM — Aaron Tobias threw for 513 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the Rams past the Mustangs.
Tobias nows has 2,116 yards and 35 touchdowns passes this season for Penns Valley (5-1).
Hunter Wolfely returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to account for the Mustangs’ (2-3) points.
PENNS VALLEY 55, MIDD-WEST 7
Midd-West (2-4) 0 7 0 0—7
Penns Valley (5-1) 14 21 13 7—55
First Quarter
PV— Fisher 10 pass from Tobias (Gage Ripka kick), 7:03
PV— Fisher 45 pass from Tobias (G.Ripka kick), 5:11
Second Quarter
PV— Fisher 48 pass from Tobias (G.Ripka kick), 8:03
MW— Hunter Wolfley 80 kick off return (Carter Sauer kick), 7:51
PV — Stephan Ripka 80 pass from Tobias (G.Ripka kick), 7:38
PV — Seth Baney 28 pass from Tobias (G.Ripka kick), 4:08
Third Quarter
PV— S.Ripka 60 pass from Tobias (G.Ripka kick), 10:24
PV— Zach Braught 4 pass from Tobias (kick failed), 4:12
Fourth Quarter
PV— Logan Snyder 6 pass from Tobias (G. Ripka), 9:12
TEAM STATISTICS
MW PV
First downs 6 21
Rushes-yards 35-52 16-69
Yards passing 51 523
Passing 6-17-0 21-31-0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-45 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Midd-West: Wolfley 14-24, Bennett 8-21,Trey Lauver 8-16, G.Regester 2-0, Rodriguez 1-(-1), Schlief 2-10, C.Regester 2-(-22); PV— Snyder 2-1, Baney 6-29, Tobias 1-9, Winkleblech 1-3, G.Ripka 1-10, Ilgen 3-0, Brinker 2-20, Homan 1-(-3).
PASSING — Midd-West: Bennett 6-16-0 for 51 yards, C.Regester 0-1-0, Penns Valley: Tobias 20-30-0 for 513 yards, 7 TDs; Brinker 1-1-0 for 10 yards.
RECEIVING — Midd-West: Wolfley 2-27, Swan 3-14 G.Regester 1-10; Penns Valley: Snyder 4-91 TD, Baney 1-28 TD, Lieb 4-87, Fisher 6-137 3 TD, Braught 2-15 TD, S.Ripka 2-1402 TD, Hyde 2-25.
n Newport 60,
Millersburg 33
NEWPORT — Ethan Rode ran for 156 yards, while the Buffaloes rolled up 334 yards on the ground in the Tri-Valley League victory.
Newport (3-3) led 28-0 after one quarter as Rode ran for two scores, while quarterback Elijah York and running back Thomas Pyle also scored in the first quarter.
Aidan Harman threw for four touchdowns for Millersburg (2-4, 1-4 TVL).
Newport 60, Millersburg 33
Millersburg (2-4) 0 14 6 13 — 33
Newport (3-3) 28 13 12 7 — 60
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
N-Ethan Rode 3 run (Lowell Davis kick)
N-Elijah York 9 run (Davis kick)
N-Rode 1 run (Davis kick)
N-Thomas Pyle 4 run (Davis kick)
Second quarter
N-Shawn Taylor 30 pass from York (Davis kick)
M-Kyle Casner 25 pass Aidan Harman (Nate Lehman kick)
N-York 3 run (kick failed)
M-Chance Crawford 29 pass from Harman (Lehman kick)
Third quarter
N-Rode 17 run (pass failed)
M-Caden Feaster 41 run (kick failed)
N-Taylor 24 pass from York (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
N-Alexander VanHorn 6 run (Davis kick)
M-Feaster 53 pass from Harman (kick failed)
M-Brandon Snyder 54 pass from Harman (Lehman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mill Newp
First downs 11 24
Rushes-net yards 16-86 50-334
Passing yards 192 115
Passing 10-25-3 6-13-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 2-24 5-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Millersburg: Aidan Harman 2-(-20); Chace Crawford 2-59; Caden Feaster 2-47. Newport: Ethan Rode 17-156; Elijah York 4-7; Mason Huggins 2-18; Thomas Pyle 9-58; Adam Wright 1-12; Alexander VanHorn 6-26; Matt Gleybought 6-39; Shawn Taylor 2-(-1); Nathan Rode 3-19.
PASSING — Millersburg: Harman 10-23-3 for 192 yards, 4 TDs; Feaster 0-2-0. Newport: York 4-11-0 for 96 yards, TDs; Taylor 2-2-0 for 19
RECEIVING — Millersburg: Kyle Casner 5-83, TD; Crawford 2-27, TD; Feaster 2-53, TD; Brandon Snyder 1-29, TD. Newport: Shawn Taylor 3-71, 2 TDs; Mason Huggins 1-25; Caleb Godbout, 1-14. Dalton Downing 1-5.