The top half of Division II of the Heartland Athletic Conference seems to pretty set entering the 2019-2020 season.
The two teams that battled it out last year – Loyalsock and Montoursville — are considered the favorites once again.
However, the order might be reversed for a the first time in a long while as the Warriors return nearly every one from last year’s team that finished second in the division to Loyalsock and third in District 4 Class 4A.
The Lancers have to replace Gerald Ross — a three-time all-state selection — among three seniors starters from last year’s team that swept the HAC-II, Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament and District 4 Class 3A titles last season.
If those two teams should falter, Central Columbia might be the next candidate for a title run. The Blue Jays lost inside threats Dominic Coombe and Jared Verse from last year’s team, but standout guard Eli Morrison enters his third season as a starter, while Central Columbia picked up a big transfer in sophomore Patrick Yost. Yost was a integral part of Danville’s rotation as a freshman last season.
The Lancers went undefeated through the league last season, while the Warriors lost just three games — both to the Lancers and one to Lewisburg— but the teams looking to unseat the top two teams think they will provide a better challenge for the top of the league.
It’s for one simple reason, too.
All three coaches got a late start last season. Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman didn’t take over until late in the spring. Milton coach Ryan Brandt got his job a few weeks before the season started, while Midd-West coach Lance Adams didn’t get the call to take over the Mustangs until practice actually started a season ago.
“I’m actually more nervous (for this season), than I was for last year. I got thrown into the fire last season and just had to go with what we had,” Adams said. “Our seniors really built a foundation for us last season and I’m really nervous with anticipation with how this season is going to go.”
The Mustangs were dealt a blow when Josue Rodriguez didn’t come out for the team, but Adams believes Midd-West has the talent to surprise some teams.
“Do I think we are going to contend for a division title? No, probably not,” Adams said. “Are we going to be more competitive and sneak up on some people? Yes, I think we can do that.”
Midd-West has one thing a lot of area team’s don’t have — size and athletes inside. Stefan Leitzel is a 6-foot-3 forward, who didn’t get to varsity until late last season, but Adams expects bigger things this season from him, while Midd-West will have the luxury of bringing 6-foot-8 senior Isaac Hummel off the bench.
“Stefan didn’t come out last year until later in the season, and he had to work his up from the JV team, but he started the last few games,” Adams said. “He’s still rounding out as a basketball player, but he’s much improved.”
The question for the Mustangs again this season will be scoring.
“We are much further ahead this year than we were last year, but we aren’t going to put a bunch of points on the board,” Adams said. “We are going to have to play great defense. We have the potential to do that.”
Lewisburg probably has the best chance to move into the top of the division. The Green Dragons made great strides in the second half of the season under Salsman last year, including nearly upsetting Shamokin in the District 4 Class 4A quarterfinals on the road.
Senior Nick Shedleski is a four-year starter, and the last link to the Green Dragons’ last division title team, which was in 2016 when Shedleski was a freshman.
“We’ve been working on getting Nick looks (offensively), both inside and outside,” Salsman said.
The Green Dragons also return point guard Ben Liscum, guard Peter Lantz and forward C.J. Mabry, all big contributors last season.
“Ben’s really worked on his jump shot so that adds a dimension to his game,” Salsman said. “Lantz is going to help us from the perimeter.”
Milton lost all but one starter from last year’s team, but Brandt really likes the work his young squad has put into the Black Panthers.
“We had an incredible offseason. Most of the kids were in the weight room three or four days week all season,” Brandt said. “I had two or three weeks last season to do all of this stuff. The point we were at already on the first day of practice, we didn’t reach until midseason.”
Qamar Bradley and Colton Loreman are the lone returnees that saw a lot of playing time for Milton, and Brandt also said to keep an eye on Ceasar Allen.
“Ceasar is a kid that had a great JV season for us last year and got into the rotation as the season went on,” Brandt said. “He’s a very dynamic player and I’m expecting him to carry a pretty big load for us.”
Where the troubles will come for the Black Panthers will come inside. The biggest player to see regular action is the Black Panthers’ opener Friday night was 6-1.
“I don’t really mind that because I want to push the ball up-and-down the court. Where we are going to run into problems is somebody who can slow it down in the halfcourt and get it inside,” Brandt said. “We’re going to have to be a team that focus all the time on getting a body on somebody (while rebounding) or we’ll have a tough night.”