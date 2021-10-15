MIDDLEBURG — Montoursville scored on its first five possessions of the game en route to a dominant 42-6 road victory over Midd-West on Friday to climb back to .500 on the season at 4-4 overall.
“It’s nice to bounce back and get a win,” said Montoursville coach Mike Boughton. “The kids had a really good week of practice, and we were excited to get our season going in the right direction again. This was a game where we looked to get back on track, now we just have to build from here.”
Montoursville’s high-powered offense led by quarterback Maddix Dalena pumped out touchdowns both on the ground and through the air, thanks to an incredibly efficient night by the senior quarterback.
Dalena was a perfect 9-for-9 through the air with three touchdown passes that came on three consecutive passing attempts.
“Maddix is stepping up and being a leader for us,” said Boughton. “Tonight, he hit what was there for him. Some nights he gets a little greedy and wants to go for the long ball because he has a big arm. That’s great sometimes, but sometimes we just have to hit what’s there. He did a great job of that tonight and put us in a great position.”
The Montoursville defense got things started on the night, holding the host Mustangs to a three-and-out on the game’s opening drive. A few powerful runs by Midd-West senior back Ethan Schlief could not net the Mustangs a first down, as they went on to punt the ball into Montoursville territory.
The Warriors used a handful of big plays to drive the field quickly. Senior running back Dylan Blackwell opened the game with a 15-yard run, while Dalena completed passes of 13 and 23 yards to Isaiah Fenner and James Batkowski, respectively, on the drive that eventually culminated in a 2-yard touchdown pass from Dalena to Kayden Frame.
Frame scored a second receiving touchdown later, and rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Down 7-0 early, Midd-West attempted some trickery to try to pick up a first down. The Mustangs ran a fake punt on fourth-and-3 from the 50-yard line but were denied a first down when the Montoursville special teams unit swarmed Schlief, who was punting.
Following the turnover Dalena took a deep shot and connected with junior wideout Marco Pulizzi for a 33-yard score to go up 14-0.
Montoursville continued to pick up quick scores. The Warriors finished off a four-play drive with Frame’s second receiving touchdown of the night, and a two-play drive where Frame carried the ball on both plays for a combined 34 yards and a score.
Montoursville put the game into mercy rule territory in the second quarter when Rocco Pulizzi took his lone carry of the night in for a 9-yard score.
Midd-West stepped up to supply a defensive stop to close the opening half. Montoursville possessed the ball with a first-and-goal at the Midd-West 9-yard line. The Midd-West defense stuffed four consecutive plays to end the half on a high note.
“We were expecting a tough game tonight and we got it,” Midd-West coach Lance Adams said. “I’m not making excuses. Hat's off to Montoursville, but they trotted out 50 dressed guys tonight ,and we trotted out 24. That makes a difference. We just have to clean up some things and improve. We’ve got two more weeks for these seniors, and we want to get them a win before they head out of here.”
Down 42-0 in the third quarter, the Mustangs made a big play to get the team on the scoreboard. Schlief picked off a pass thrown by Montoursville second-string quarterback Bryce Eberhart, taking the ball back to the Montoursville 15-yard line. Two plays later Schlief plunged into the end zone to help the Mustangs avoid the home shutout.
“All year long we’ve been getting ourselves down in the first half,” said Adams. “Teams have kind of whooped up on us for a bit and then we come to play. We play hard and see the game through no matter what the score is. Credit to our kids for having that kind of personality.”
MONTOURSVILLE 42, MIDD-WEST 6
Montoursville;21;14;7;0 — 42
Midd-West;0;0;6;0 — 6
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Kayden Frame 2 pass from Maddix Dalena (Mason Winslow kick)
M-Marco Pulizzi 33 pass from Dalena (Winslow kick)
M-Frame 18 pass from Dalena (Winslow kick)
Second quarter
M-Frame 31 run (Winslow kick)
M-Rocco Pulizzi 9 run (Winslow kick)
Third quarter
M-Dylan Blackwell 28 run (Winslow kick)
MW-Ethan Schlief 1 run (PAT failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;MW
First downs;12;5
Total yards;386;82
Rushes-yards;37-220;24-56
Yards passing;166;26
Passing;10-11-1;2-12-1
Fumbles-lost;1-0;4-2
Penalties-yards;3-14;2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Montoursville: Dylan Blackwell 12-98, TD; Tristen Stelene 3-46; Kayden Frame 3-34, TD; David Kennedy 12-24; Maddix Dalena 2-14; Rocco Pulizzi 1-9, TD; Owen Kleinman 1-8; Bryce Eberhart 1-(-3); James Batkowski 1-(-9); TEAM 1-(-1). Midd-West: Austin Dorman 4-37; Ethan Schlief 10-32, TD; Everest Wilson 3-8; Colby Brower 1-0; Christian Regester 4-(-10); TEAM 2-(-11).
PASSING — Montoursville: Dalena 9-9-0, 152 yards, 3 TDs; Eberhart 1-2-1, 14 yards. Midd-West: Regester 1-8-0 11 yards; Brower 1-2-1, 15 yards.
RECEIVING — Montoursville: Isaiah Fenner 2-42; Batkowski 3-42; Marco Pulizzi 1-33, TD; Frame 2-20, 2TD; Cole Remsnyder 1-15; Alex Fogleman 1-14. Midd-West: Kaden Kullman 1-15; Corey Weiand 1-11.