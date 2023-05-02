MONTOURSVILLE — Miles Aurand was a winner (shot put) and runner-up (discus) for Midd-West in a 103-39 loss to Montoursville. Andren Atkins (1,600) and Ben Hummel (3,200) won on the track for the Mustangs.
Chloe Sauer led the Midd-West girls with a win in the shot put and a second in the discus. Olivia Stroup (800) and Camryn Pyle (300 hurdles) also won for the Mustangs, who fell 97-34.
Boys
Montoursville 103, Midd-West 39
100: Sean Ravert (M) 12.04, Nathan Straub (MW) 12.69, Shaw Simpson (M) 12.70. 200: Josiah Schans (M) 24.37, Quinn Winslow (M) 24.55, Ethan Warner (M) 25.86. 400: Quinn Winslow (SC) 53.39, Josiah Schans (M) 54.01, Sean Frey (M) 55.43. 800: Mason Winslow (M) 2:04.88, Weston Fry (M) 2:19.84, Anden Aitkins (MW) 2:23.35. 1,600: Anden Aitkins (MW) 5:08.08, Wyatt Nelson (MW) 5:15.74, Noah Hepler (M) 5:19.58. 3,200: Ben Hummel (MW) 11:13.98, Jacob Bear (M) 11:44.91. 110 Hurdles: Josiah Schans (M) 15.88, William Wright (M) 18.09. 300 Hurdles: William Wright (M) 46.55, Sean Ravert (M) 47.24. 400 Relay: Montoursville, 48.62. 1,600 Relay: Montoursville, 3:51.53. 3,200 Relay: Midd-West, 8:51.95. High Jump: Shaw Simpson (M) 5-4. Pole Vault: Bryce Eberhart (M) 12-0, Shaw Simpson (M) 9-0, Jacob Bear (M) and Colton McLaughlin (M), 8-0. Long Jump: Shaw Simpson (M) 16-9 1/2, Tyler Lepley (M) 16-6, Colby Brower (MW) 16-5 1/2. Triple Jump: Tyler Lepley (M) 34-10 3/4, Dalton Doane (M) 34-11 3/4. Shot Put: Miles Aurand (MW) 41-1, Nathaniel Leitzel (MW) 38-8, Ryland Portzline (MW) 37-4 1/2. Discus: Nate Fisher (M) 118-7, Miles Aurand (MW) 108-10, Ryland Portzline (MW) 106-11 1/2. Javelin: Nate Fisher (M) 136-8, Nathaniel Leitzel (MW) 121-5, Dalton Doane (M) 108-11 1/2.
Girls
Montoursville 97, Midd-West 34
100: Josslyn Davis (M) 14.04, Keturah Perez (MW) 14.18, Sidney Boyle (SC) 14.72. 200: Josslyn Davis (M) 30.37, Madalynn Metzger (M) 30.73, Laila Shreck (M) 30.86. 400: Elizabeth Wanner (M) 1:06.19, Laila Shreck (M) 1:11.47, Keturah Perez (MW) 1:12.48. 800: Olivia Stroup (MW) 2:41.99, Elizabeth Wanner (M) 2:43.04, Lauren Sellers (MW) 2:59.60. 1,600: Maizy Havens (M) 6:35.83, Alexa Tira (M) 6:54.22. 3,200: Maizy Havens (M) 14:36.40. 300 Hurdles: Camryn Pyle (MW) 48.15, Emma Cline (M) 52.00, Maura Aurand (MW) 1:08.52. 400 Relay: Montoursville, 56.57. 1,600 Relay: Montoursville, 5:03.66. 3,200 Relay: Midd-West, 11:27.87. High Jump: Jayden Phillips (M) 4-10, Lila Phillips (M) 4-2. Pole Vault: Kendall Simms (M) 10-0, Marissa Mahonski (M) 7-6, Emma Chilen (M) 6-6. Long Jump: Lila Phillips (M) 14-1 3/4, Sidney Boyle (M) and Leah Kaufman (M) 13-7 3/4, Jayden Phillips (M) 12-7 1/2. Triple Jump: Lila Phillips (M) 30-11 1/2. Shot Put: Chloe Sauer (MW) 31-4 1/2, Anna Baylor (M) 29-4, Ellie Maeulen (M) 26-7 1/2. Discus: Anna Baylor (M) 104-6, Chloe Sauer (MW) 103-10, Jasmine Williams (MW) 89-4 1/2. Javelin: Ellie Maeulen (M) 115-6, Jasmine Williams (MW) 95-8, Lillyanna Siska (MW) 77-5.