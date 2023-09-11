LEWISBURG — In soccer, a single moment can be the difference in a match.
That was the case for the Lewisburg girls on Monday afternoon as they dropped a 1-0 decision to Montoursville in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup. The decisive moment was a 30th-minute goal by Warriors freshman Faith Berwanger.
A push in the back by a Lewisburg player resulted in a free kick for the Warriors just outside of the box. Green Dragons keeper Izzy Wood (11 saves) dived to save the initial strike by Bryn Jacopetti, but Wood parried the ball right to Berwanger, who had no trouble slotting it in the back of the net to give the Warriors a first-half advantage.
“It’s just one of those unlucky plays,” said first-year Lewisburg coach Fernando Ortiz. “Things are going to happen, unfortunately. It’s just one moment like that.”
Ortiz lamented that his team gave up the free kick in a dangerous area, adding that his team did a great job defending set pieces in previous wins over Benton and Mifflinburg.
“We just kind of slipped,” he said.
Lewisburg had a few good chances to score but couldn’t convert.
Five minutes in, the Green Dragons had a great opportunity coming off of a good corner pass by Teagan Osunde, but the effort was fired directly at Montoursville keeper Anna Baylor.
Baylor, who finished the match with five saves, made a great stop in the second half to keep her clean sheet. Just minutes into the second half, she saved a low shot with her fingertips at the near post.
“(Baylor) made some really good saves all game,” Ortiz said. “She definitely kept them in the game.”
In the first half, the Green Dragons controlled possession but struggled to find the connecting pass that would lead to an opportunity. However, the Warriors (5-1 overall, 2-0 HAC-I) gained control in the second half, allowing Lewisburg to record only a single shot.
“I think in the first half we were on a full tank,” Ortiz said. “Then in the second half, I think we were running on three-quarters of a tank.
"When you’re playing a team like Montoursville, you don’t have time to slow down.”
The result is similar to last year’s, when the Green Dragons fell 2-1 to the Warriors in double overtime. The Green Dragons haven’t managed to defeat Montoursville since a 1-0 win in 2020.
“With Montoursville, you always expect a good match,” said Ortiz, who had been an assistant with the Lewisburg program since 2020. “It was a good match. It was just unfortunate that we didn’t capitalize on some opportunities that we had.”
The Green Dragons (2-3, 0-1) have had an inconsistent start to the year, failing to string together consecutive wins. They have another chance Wednesday at Shamokin (1-4). Lewisburg defeated the Indians 8-0 last season.
“I’m hoping maybe we can regroup for Wednesday and connect some passes and transition quicker,” Ortiz said. “This game here our passing just wasn’t too accurate.”
MONTOURSVILLE 1, LEWISBURG 0
First Half
M: Faith Berwanger, 30:20.
Shots: M 15-8. Corners: M 6-3. Saves: Montoursville 5 (Anna Baylor); Lewisburg 11 (Izzy Wood).