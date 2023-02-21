CINCINNATI — Justin Moore scored 25 points to give Villanova a 64-63 win over No. 16 on Tuesday night for its biggest victory under first-year head coach Kyle Neptune.
Cam Whitmore added 11 points for the Wildcats (14-14, 8-9 Big East) who dealt a big blow to the Musketeers' Big East title hopes.
Souley Boum led the Musketeers (20-8, 12-5 Big East) with 17 points.
Two free throws by Boum got the Musketeers within one point with 36 seconds left. Eric Dixon was called for traveling, giving Xavier possession with 11 seconds left, but the Musketeers committed their 14th turnover.
Xavier played its sixth game without second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Zach Freemantle, who scored 29 points in an 88-80 win at Villanova on Jan. 7. Freemantle has a foot injury and is expected to return by the postseason. The Musketeers are 4-3 without him.
No. 14 Kansas State 75, No. 9 Baylor 65
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Keyontae Johnson scored 25 points, Markquis Nowell added 14 points and 10 assists, and No. 14 Kansas State followed a long first-half slump with a big second-half run to beat ninth-ranked Baylor 75-65 on Tuesday night.
Cam Carter added 10 points for the Wildcats (21-7, 9-6 Big 12), who trailed 34-31 at the break before their 18-4 charge gave them control. They coasted from there to a school record-tying seventh win over a ranked team this season.
Keyonte George hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points for Baylor (20-8, 9-6), which had won seven of its last eight against the Wildcats and three straight in Manhattan. LJ Cryer added four 3s and finished with 16 points.
No. 13 Miami 76, Virginia Tech 70
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Norchad Omier had 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 13 Miami won its seventh straight.
Nigel Pack added 16 points for the Hurricanes (23-5, 14-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who placed five players in double figures. Isaiah Wong finished with 13 points and Jordan Miller had 11 for Miami, which shot just 42.2% (27 of 64) after leading the ACC at 48.7 percent coming into the game. The Hurricanes helped themselves with 14 offensive rebounds.
Sean Pedulla led Virginia Tech (16-12, 6-11) with 17 points. Hunter Cattoor finished with 15 points for the Hokies, who shot 46.7% (28 of 60).
No. 25 Texas A&M 68, No. 11 Tennessee 63
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points, including four free throws down the stretch, and No. 25 Texas A&M extended its winning streak to six games with a 68-63 victory over No. 11 Tennessee on Tuesday night.
The Aggies (21-7, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) are off to their best start since joining the SEC in the 2012-13 season.
It's the fourth loss in five games for the Volunteers (20-8, 9-6), with their only win in this stretch coming in a 68-59 victory over then-No. 1 Alabama on Wednesday.
Julius Marble finished with 21 points with nine rebounds for the Aggies, who haven't lost since Jan. 21.
Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler had 14 points each for Tennessee.