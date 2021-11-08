The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 33 points, and Brandon Clarke had 20 points and nine rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies put together a furious fourth-quarter rally before defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-118 in overtime on Monday night.
Memphis trailed by as many as 16 with 7:30 left in regulation but a 21-4 rally erased Minnesota’s advantage. The Timberwolves forced OT with a 39-foot 3-pointer banked in by Karl-Anthony Towns as regulation expired.
Bulls 118, Nets 95
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 24, and Chicago used a 42-point fourth quarter to pull away from Brooklyn.
Rookie Ayo Dosumnu had 15 points and played a key role in the late rally as Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak.
Kevin Durant, who entered as the NBA’s leading scorer with a 28.6 average, had 38 points but Brooklyn had its five-game winning streak snapped.
Mavericks 108, Pelicans 92
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 25 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson added 17 apiece, and Dallas overcame a sluggish start to beat New Orleans.
Still without Zion Williamson because of a broken right foot, the Pelicans went up 11 in the first quarter but didn’t lead again after the first few minutes of the second quarter in a seventh consecutive loss that dropped them to 1-10.