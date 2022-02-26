The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Ja Morant scored a career-high 46 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Saturday night.
The Grizzlies hung on after letting a 17-point lead shrink to one and came away with the win after losing two in a row. They also stopped Chicago’s six-game winning streak.
Morant surpassed his previous high of 44 points. He scored 20 points in the third quarter and made 15-of-28 shots.
Steven Adams added 12 points and a season-high 21 rebounds, and the Grizzlies frustrated DeRozan even though the five-time All-Star scored 31 points.
Hawks 127, Raptors 100
ATLANTA — Trae Young returned to his All-Star form by scoring 41 points, and Atlanta rode a dominant third quarter to rout Toronto.
Young was 17-of-24 from the field, 6-of-6 from the line and had 11 assists in his strong bounce-back game. He shot only 3-of-17 from the field in Atlanta’s 112-108 loss at Chicago on Thursday night.
Heat 133, Spurs 129
MIAMI — Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 36 points, Tyler Herro added 27 off the bench, and Miami overcame an early 16-point deficit to beat San Antonio.
Devin Vassell had a career-high 22 points for the Spurs.
Cavaliers 92, Wizards 86
CLEVELAND — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, and All-Star center Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Cleveland beat Washington.
Celtics 113, Pistons 104
DETROIT — Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, and Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Boston beat Detroit.
The Celtics have won 11 of 12 games, the blemish a 112-111 home loss to Detroit on Feb. 16.
Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 25 points. Pistons guard Hamadou Diallo was ejected in the second quarter for pushing official Suyash Mehta when they nearly collided in transition.
Nets 126, Bucks 123
MILWAUKEE — Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 38 points, and Brooklyn stopped its recent slide by beating slumping Milwaukee.