The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 28 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a lackluster first half to defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-100 on Sunday.
Brandon Clarke had 13 points, hitting all five of his shots as Memphis snapped a five-game losing streak and ran its home record to 21-3. It was Morant’s fifth triple-double of the season and second in a row.
Hornets 122, Heat 117
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 31 points, P.J. Washington had 27, and Charlotte stopped Miami’s three-game win streak.
Cavaliers 122, Clippers 99
CLEVELAND — Cedi Osman tied his career-high with 29 points, Darius Garland had 16 points and 10 assists, and Cleveland led Los Angeles wire-to-wire for a win.
Bucks 135, Pelicans 110
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds as Milwaukee trounced New Orleans, handing the Pelicans their eighth straight loss.