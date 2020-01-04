By Elton Hayes
STATE COLLEGE — Mississippi State University parted ways with head football coach Joe Moorhead on Friday.
Moorhead, a former Penn State offensive coordinator, went 14-12 during his two-year tenure in Starkville, Mississippi.
Friday’s termination signaled the end of a tumultuous season for the Bulldogs that saw the program go 6-7 this year. Mississippi State concluded its season on Monday with a 38-28 loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.
Moorhead arrived in Starkville in 2018 after two seasons as Penn State’s offensive coordinator. He replaced Dan Mullen (69-46 at Mississippi State), who was hired by the University of Florida.
Moorhead went 8-5 in his inaugural year at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs lost to Iowa in the Outback Bowl that season.
Mississippi State began the 2019 season with a 3-1 record before dropping four consecutive contests. The Bulldogs went 3-2 in their last five games of the season, including a 21-20 win on Thanksgiving against in-state rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.
Mississippi State played in the Music City Bowl without starting quarterback Garrett Shrader. Reports out of Starkville ahead of the Music City Bowl surfaced about a bowl practice fight between Shrader and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. that left the freshman quarterback injured and unavailable for the bowl game.