DANVILLE – Chase Morgan may have needed some help to climb on to the medal podium Saturday afternoon — a temporary seat on a mobile training vehicle that led to the Shikellamy senior resting an ice bag on his tender left hip — but fatigue also may have been a factor as the talented Brave flashed his speed in four different events as the Pennsylvania Heartland Conference championship meet played out.
And since Morgan claimed one individual event, and played leading roles in a pair of victorious relays — two meet records and a school record fell at various times — he limped off with the trophy symbolizing the PHAC’s Male Athlete of the meet award.
Morgan also finished third in the 100, a race also involving a meet record and a disappointing finish that had him fired up for what awaited.
In this case, plenty of fireworks were involved.
Bouncing back from his third in the 100, Morgan ran a high-octane leg on Shikellamy’s 4x100 relay that popped a meet record 43.07 en route to the Braves’ satisfying triumph over Danville and Williamsport. Bryce Morgan, Isaac Schaffer-Neitz and Luke Snyder ran the other legs for Jonny Evans’ squad — Evans thought his group could pop a record time — which erased the 43.21 Williamsport registered in 2012.
Then, after a breather, a highly motivated Morgan erupted for a blazing 21.58 in the 200, a mark that knocked nearly .20 off the record set in 2015 (21.75) by former Mifflinburg great Brian Zimmerman. He also finished more than a half-second faster than Selinsgrove’s Logan Rodkey.
And with the team title riding on the outcome of the meet-closing 4x400, Morgan shrugged off some contact on the home stretch as Shikellamy (3:24.81) managed to fend off Montoursville (3:25.09) and claim gold in school-record time. Despite plenty of discomfort and some needed steadying by Braves teammate Tim Gale, Morgan was pleased by his performance yet hoping nothing was seriously wrong with his high-performance chassis.
“After I almost fell, I really had to push to catch that Montoursville kid,” Morgan said.
Gale, Nick Koontz and Ryan Williams ran the first three legs of the 4x400.
What stoked Morgan’s fire was his effort in the 100, an event he began as the second seed (10.84) behind Danville’s Princeton-bound Jackson Clarke. Yet what miffed Morgan was an 11.03 in the 100 finals, a time that left him well back of Clarke (10.56).
“I was a little upset in the 100,” Morgan admitted. “I was seeded second and then, in the prelims, I ran 10.8 and I was seeded second again. I don’t know what happened, but I finished third. Some kid from Central Mountain beat me, so I was (POd).”
Obviously, Morgan’s remaining energy was burned positively as he left for home with three golds and several records.
“Individually, I feel pretty good (heading into districts),” Morgan admitted. “Jackson Clarke, I don’t have to run against him. I think I can come out on top in the 100 and 200 — the 200, definitely — because that’s more of my main event. As a team, I think last year we got second, so this year we’re definitely going to try to come out on top.”
Clarke, meanwhile, was pleased about popping a career-best 10.56 in his final outing at Ironmen Stadium — a number that also pushed him into the PHAC meet record book while pushing out former Bloomsburg great and four-time state champ Jahvel Hemphill (10.64).
“Yeah, 10.5, that’s pretty outstanding,” Morgan commended.
Although some nagging back issues forced Clarke to limit and even shut down his training sessions, once he returned to full speed he was repeatedly popping 10.8s – numbers that continually frustrated him while providing all sorts of motivation.
“I was sick and tired of 10.8, so I wanted to PR very badly and also get the stadium and meet record,” said Clarke, who succeeded on all counts after popping a PR while pushing Hemphill from the Ironmen Stadium and PHAC record books.”
Saturday, in his final home outing, he cranked out a dandy time despite some mechanical issues midway through his championship effort.
Now, Clarke is hoping to remain healthy and uncork some quality times next weekend at Williamsport so he can run at his first state meet. Yet, as successful as he was Saturday in the 100, Clarke believes the 200 is his better event.
“I’m just excited for what could come at the state meet,” Clarke said, peeking at the not-so-distant future. “Hopefully, this is the first time I make it past districts and make it to states. … I’m very proud of my performance and I want to erase (Hemphill) from the district and the state record books.”
Lewisburg’s Thomas Hess was unsure whether he would run at all Saturday, a gimpy leg proving bothersome as his career draws to a close. Nonetheless, the Virginia Commonwealth University recruit was in terrific position as he sat just behind Danville’s Rory Lieberman with about 250 meters to go. Making his move on the backstretch, Hess maintained a narrow lead over Lieberman as the runners hustled toward the finish line.
“Everyone knows how good Rory is; Rory’s a stud and he’s going places,” Hess said of the Penn recruit. “I knew he wanted to run sub-4:20 today because that’s his season best. So, coming in, I knew if I could stay close to him I’ve got the speed for the end of the race.”
Hess claimed the win in 4:15.46, knocking more than two seconds off the 2014 mark set by South Williamsport’s Griffin Molino (4:17.87). Lieberman (4:16.53) and Lewisburg’s Jonathan Hess (4:17.60) also bested the previous meet record, with the younger Hess lowering his PR by some 10 seconds.
“Sub-4:20 was kind of a goal for me,” Hess said. “I looked at the state rankings, I did some scouting, and I was fifth in the 800 and fifth in the mile was 4:15 so I thought it would be nice to be right around the same. I had no clue. I hadn’t run a mile in almost a year so I didn’t really expect to run real well.”
Other Valley competitors that stood atop the medal podium included Shamokin’s Colton Lynch in the 400 (49.08), Gale in the 800 (1:55.97), Selinsgrove’s Derick Blair in the 3,200 (9:47.93), the Shikellamy foursome of Williams, Koontz, Bailey Hallman and Henry McElroy in the 4x800 (8:00.73), the Braves’ Jayden Packer in the pole vault (14-6) and Selinsgrove’s Colin Melhorn in the shot (52-0) and discus (149-2).
Lynch’s time also was a meet record, as his effort erased Zimmerman’s (49.32) existing mark. Other meet records fell to Williamsport’s Yahzir Slaughter in the long jump (23-4½) and Jersey Shore’s Peter Bellomo (208-2) in the javelin.
One other PHAC record was matched by Shamokin’s Chase Pensyl, as the Indians’ explosive sophomore cleared 6-6 to win the high jump. In addition to equaling the 6-6 former Williamsport great Qayyim Ali popped in 2017, Pensyl’s height tied the school record set by Chris Petraskie.
“We came to get the job done,” said Pensyl, who attempted 6-7 yet couldn’t clear that height. “And then went from there.
“I’m feeling confident (going) into next week. I jump Thursday. We’ll see what we can do there and hopefully go on and medal at Shippensburg.”
PENNSYLVANIA HEARTLAND CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP MEET
At Danville High School
BOYS
Team: 1. Shikellamy, 115.50; 2. Selinsgrove, 82; 3. Williamsport, 76.50; 4. Danville, 58; 5. Shamokin, 56; 6. Jersey Shore, 47; 7. Montoursville, 40; 8. Central Columbia, 33; 9. Milton, 31; 10. Southern Columbia, 30; 11. Lewisburg, 25; 12. Mount Carmel, 21; 13. Warrior Run, 20.50; 14. Hughesville, 19; 15. Bloomsburg, 18; 16. Central Mountain, 13; 17. Midd-West, 8; 18. Loyalsock, 4.50; 19. Mifflinburg, 4.
100: 1. Jackson Clarke, Danville, 10.56 (meet record – previous mark of 10.64 was set in 2015 by Jahvel Hemphill of Bloomsburg); 2. Garrison Lucas, Central Mountain , 10.99; 3. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 11.03; 4. Logan Rodkey, Selinsgrove, 11.12; 5. (tie) Yazhir Slaughter, Williamsport and Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Shikellamy, 11.37; 7. Xzavier Minium, Milton, 11.42; 8. Arnold Troup, Mifflinburg, 11.49.
200: 1. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 21.58 (meet record – previous mark of 21.75 was set in 2015 by Brian Zimmerman of Mifflinburg); 2. Logan Rodkey, Selinsgrove, 22.14; 3. Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Shikellamy, 22.68; 4. Yazhir Slaughter, Williamsport, 23.03; 5. Bryce Morgan, Shikellamy, 23.09; 6. Benny Delbaugh, Shamokin, 23.16; 7. Anthony Lewis, Loyalsock, 23.22; 8. Umar Starks, Williamsport, 23.28.
400: 1. Colton Lynch, Shamokin, 49.08 (meet record – previous mark of 49.32 was set in 2015 by Brian Zimmerman of Mifflinburg); 2. Mason Winslow, Montoursville, 49.80; 3. Benny Delbaugh, Shamokin, 50.39; 4. Angelo Casas, Williamsport, 50.41; 5. Peyton Welshans, Jersey Shore, 50.98; 6. Aiden Everett, Williamsport, 51.47; 7. Alex Brown, Warrior Run, 51.55; 8. Owen Solomon, Midd-West, 52.07.
800: 1. Tim Gale, Shikellamy, 1:55.97; 2. Nicholas Fortin, Hughesville, 1:59.16; 3. Nick Koontz, Shikellamy, 2:00.21; 4. Kieran Murray, Lewisburg, 2:00.67; 5. Henry McElroy, Shikellamy, 2:01.56; 6. William Pence Kieser, Williamsport, 2:03.30; 7. Owen Trump, Williamsport, 2:04.43; 8. Micah Zook, Lewisburg, 2:05.52.
1,600: 1. Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 4:15.46 (meet record – previous mark of 4:17.87 set in 2014 by Griffin Molino of South Williamsport); 2. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 4:16.53; 3. Jonathan Hess, Lewisburg, 4:17.60; 4. Tim Gale, Shikellamy, 4:28.37; 5. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 4:30.68; 6. Collin Dreese, Mifflinburg, 4:30.72; 7. Dane Spahr, Danville, 4:32.39; 8. Shea McCusker, Hughesville, 4:33.47.
3,200: 1. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 9:47.93; 2. Sam Hennett, Shikellamy, 9:50.44; 3. Nathanial Girmay, Danville, 9:52.19; 4. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 9:53.07; 5. Weston Fry, Montoursville, 9:54.56; 6. Tyce Shaner, Hughesville, 9:56.51; 7. Rex Farr, Milton, 9:56.78; 8. Holden Furey, Williamsport, 10:01.63.
110HH: 1. Cole Bradley, Central Columbia, 14.88; 2. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 14.93; 3. Aiden Huntington, Central Columbia, 15.10; 4. Nick Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 15.37; 5. Niquis Coleman, Williamsport, 15.60; 6. Brady Deivert, Selinsgrove, 15.62; 7. Tyler Kitchens, Lewisburg, 15.84; 8. Haneef Shavers, Lewisburg, 15.85.
300IH: 1. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 40.07; 2. Niquis Coleman, Williamsport, 41.00; 3. Aiden Turner, Williamsport, 41.03; 4. Brady Deivert, Selinsgrove, 41.41; 5. Jayden McKeen, Shamokin, 41.75; 6. Carlos Stuter, Selinsgrove, 42.19; 7. Cody Goodspeed, Warrior Run, 42.20; 8. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 42.57.
400R: 1. Shikellamy (Bryce Morgan, Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Chase Morgan, Luke Snyder), 43.07 (meet record: previous mark of 43.21 set in 2012 by Williamsport); 2. Danville, 43.36; 3. Williamsport, 43.63; 4. Southern Columbia, 43.73; 5. Shamokin, 43.75; 6. Bloomsburg, 43.86; 7. Selinsgrove, 44.15; 8. Mount Carmel, 44.28.
1,600R: 1. Shikellamy (Tim Gale, Nick Koontz, Ryan Williams, Chase Morgan), 3:24.81; 2. Montoursville, 3:25.09; 3. Williamsport, 3:30.88; 4. Central Columbia, 3:31.39; 5. Mount Carmel, 3:31.55; 6. Warrior Run, 3:34.11; 7. Midd-West, 3:35.57; 8. Hughesville, 3:36.46.
3,200R: 1. Shikellamy (Ryan Williams, Bailey Hallman, Nick Koontz, Henry McElroy), 8:00.73; 2. Danville, 8:08.83; 3. Hughesville, 8:12.86; 4. Midd-West, 8:17.07; 5. Selinsgrove, 8:29.87; 6. Southern Columbia, 8:34.31; 7. Jersey Shore, 8:38.94; 8. Loyalsock, 8:48.32.
High jump: 1. Chase Pensyl, Shamokin, 6-6 (meet record – matches previous mark of 6-6 set in 2017 by Qayyim Ali of Williamsport); 2. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 6-4; 3. Joel Langdon, Milton, 6-4; 4. Hobi Forti, Mount Carmel, 6-0; 5. Carter Stackhouse, Jersey Shore, 6-0; 6. Anthony Wendt, Milton, 5-10; 7. Cyn-sere Coney, Williamsport, 5-10; 8. (tie) Mason Deitrich, Shikellamy and Ryan Taylor, Loyalsock, 5-10.
Pole vault: 1. Jayden Packer, Shikellamy, 14-6; 2. Gavin Holcombe, Danville, 14-0; 3. Nick Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 13-6; 4. (tie) Judah Kennel, Warrior Run and Andy Hallman, Shikellamy, 12-0; 6. Isaac Butler, Warrior Run, 12-0; 7. Bryce Eberhart, Montoursville, 12-0; 8. Indigo Koch, Williamsport, 12-0.
Long jump: 1. Yazhir Slaughter, Williamsport, 23-4½ (meet record – previous mark of 22-10 was set in 2019 by Julian Fleming of Southern Columbia); 2. Jon Sheaffer-Kaufman, Selinsgrove, 21-10½; 3. Alex Brown, Warrior Run, 21-3; 4. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 20-11¼; 5. Xzavier Minium, Milton, 20-6½; 6. Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel, 20-5; 7. Peter Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 20-3; Aiden Everett, Williamsport, 20-0.
Triple jump: 1. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 44-4½; 2. Jason Alderson, Shamokin, 43-2; 3. Hobi Forti, Mount Carmel, 41-9; 4. Xzavier Minium, Milton, 41-5½; 5. Jakiha Kline, Williamsport, 41-3½; 6. Jayden Packer, Shikellamy, 41-1½; 7. Mason Deitrich, Shikellamy, 40-5½; 8. Ashton Krall, Milton, 40-3.
Discus: 1. Colin Melhorn, Selinsgrove, 149-2; 2. Blake Hockenbroch, Shamokin, 148-3; 3. Maddix Karns, Central Columbia, 147-0; 4. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 144-4; 5. Peter Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 143-8; 6. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 142-3; 7. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel, 139-9; 8. Nick Bradigan, Shikellamy, 136-8.
Shot put: 1. Colin Melhorn, Selinsgrove, 52-0; 2. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 50-11; 3. Peter Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 49-4; 4. Logan Dawes, 49-2; 5. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 46-8½; 6. Eric Zalar, Shamokin, 45-8½; 7. Ethan Turber, Shikellamy, 44-10½; 8. Nariq Burks, Williamsport, 44-8.
Javelin: 1. Peter Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 208-2 (meet record – previous mark of 197-1 was set in 2017 by Josh Dinges of Montoursville); 2. Bronson Krainak, Danville, 187-9; 3. Lincoln Huber, Central Columbia, 184-5; 4. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 172-7; 5. Nariq Burks, Williamsport, 172-0; 6. Carter Young, Selinsgrove, 167-8; 7. Connor Snyder, Milton, 162-8; 8. Jace Brandt, Milton, 161-2.