DANVILLE — Perhaps he was inspired by longshot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike.
Shikellamy junior sprinter Chase Morgan, one of coach Jonny Evans’ horses, pulled a similar move Saturday afternoon as the winning thoroughbred did last week.
Most eyes were focused on the battle up front in the 4x400-meter relay, the final track event of the day at the Heartland Athletic Conference championship meet.
As the bell signaled the final lap, Selinsgrove’s Dylan Wagner and Jersey Shore’s Raiden Francis were running neck-and-neck.
Morgan was running third, and wasn’t sure he could catch the front-runners.
Not only did Morgan catch them, but he also did his own Rich Strike impersonation, and ran between the unsuspecting leaders to beat Francis to the line by 36-hundredths of a second. The Braves won in 3:28.72, followed by the Bulldogs (3:29.08) and the Seals (3:29.74).
It brought a dramatic end to a long day of track and field and a meet that overcame the occasional rain showers and send dozens of athletes on to this week’s District 4 championships in Williamsport.
Although they fell short in the relay, the Seals — with only one individual winner — captured the team championship, outscoring runner-up Lewisburg 91.5 to 81.5. Shikellamy finished third with 76.
Wagner was the lone Selinsgrove winner, taking first in the 300 intermediate hurdles.
Shikellamy also took the pole vault with Jayden Packer going 13 feet, 3 inches, more than a foot shy of his best.
Lewisburg got gold medals from Jacob Hess in the 1,600, and Zachary Gose in the shot put.
Host Danville also picked up two golds with Jackson Clarke taking the ultra-competitive 100 dash, and anchoring the winning 4x100 (with Carson Persing, Brogan Williams and Marius Stobo).
Other Valley winners were Milton’s Ryan Bickhart (3,200), Southern Columbia’s Jake Rose (110 hurdles) and Shamokin’s Colton Lynch (400). Rose broke the meet record in the 110s with a 14.30. Allen Taylor set the mark of 14.35 in 2019.
Morgan said that Francis and Wagner were 35 or 40 meters ahead of him when he took the baton and that he was able to close it to about 25 on the final 100.
He said he didn’t expect to catch them at first because he was tired after running three previous races on legs which have bothered him for the last two weeks.
Morgan finished third in the 100, and second in both the 400 and 200.
“I kind of had my doubts because they had a big lead,” he said.
However, Morgan kicked it into another gear and caught them.
“I saw a small gap and I knew I was going to have to go through it. If I tried to go around them, I would have finished third or fourth," Morgan said. “I knew I would have to go through it, and I worried that someone would throw elbows, but it was smooth, and I went right through."
Evans also had doubts that his star sprinter could make up such a big deficit, but he said: “Chase Morgan continues to impress me with what he does in the crowd he’s running with.”
Evans added: “On the backstretch, he kept his eyes focused on the teams in front of him. He doesn’t ever count himself out in a race. He’s a born quarter-miler. I think when he looked up and saw Selinsgrove in first place there was extra motivation in catching them.’’
Selinsgrove coach Brian Catherman said he expected the team race to be close, but he didn’t try to load up on events, with the more important district meet looming next.
Packer got the winning vault on the first attempt in the finals.
Packer said his goal now is to qualify for the state meet, which would mean either taking first or meeting the qualifying standard.
Hess competed with his brothers, Jonathan and Thomas, in his only race of the day, and won the 1,600 in 4:20.04. Jonathan Hess finished third, and Thomas Hess fourth.
He said he wanted to run a 1,600 with people who would give him good competition.
“It’s mostly because I haven’t in a long time run a good mile, because the two-miles is always right after it. I’d either run a light mile or not run it, so I wanted to run a solid mile with one or two people who could run with me and pull me along a little bit,” Jacob Hess said. “I was hoping or a 4:15 but ended up being a bit slow (4:20) but it was still a good time for me."
Bickhart was not a factor in last year’s postseason as a freshman, but his past cross-country season helped motivate him to work for this track season.
Bickhart was seeded first by more than 18 seconds and easily won, even without running his best.
“I really wanted to make sure I had a good time, but I wanted to make sure I won,” he said.
He said his state cross-country race last fall, when he ran a 17:05, set the tone.
“I became hungry and wanted to chase down times, especially in track," Bickhart said.
Clarke came with one-hundredth of a second of breaking the meet record in the 100 held by Jahvell Hemphill of Bloomsburg, winning in 10.65.
“I didn’t push for the record because my hip has been hurting,’’ Clarke said. “All I wanted to do was win.’’
Gose, who was also second in the discus, threw three feet, one inch beyond his personal best, and said he attributes thatt to a lot of working on form over the past week.
“I had a lot to fix,” he said, noting that he made a lot of progress. "I’m not satisfied, but I’m going in with confidence in my form, and with form comes big throws.”
In the district meet, his goal is to qualify for the state meet in both events. Last year, he went to Shippensburg in the discus, but did not place.
“I feel this is a confidence booster, and I knew (coming in) that I had more to give,” Gose said, “and I like winning.”
Wagner said his goal is to advance to the 3A state meet, after helping the Seals claim the district title.
“This is my state year; this is everything to me,” he said.
2022 HAC Championship Meet
at Danville H.S.
Team standings
1. Selinsgrove 91.5, 2. Lewisburg 81.5, 3. Shikellamy 76, 4. Williamsport 60.5, 5. Danville 57, 6. Milton 48, 9. Shamokin 32.5, 10. Southern Columbia 30, T-14. Central Columbia and Mifflinburg 19, T-16. Midd-West and Mount Carmel 11, 18. Warrior Run 9.
100: 1. Jackson Clarke (Dan) 10.65; 2. Cameron Sims (Will) 10.86; 3. Chase Morgan (Shik) 10.90; 4. Cam Michaels (Lew) 10.95; 5. Logan Rodkey (Sel) 11.07; 6. Xavier Diaz (MC) 11.11; 7. Chris Aviles (Mil) 11.24; 8. Alex Morrison (Shik) 11.28. 200: 1. Cameron Sims (Will) 22.01; 2. Chase Morgan (Shik) 22.27; 3. Cam Michaels (Lew) 22.57; 4. Logan Rodkey (Sel) 22.76; 5. Xavier Diaz (MC) 22.98; 6. Owen Solomon (MW) 23.17; T-7. Naji Mitchell (Shik) 23.25, Jeremy Sanchez (Lew). 400: 1. Colton Lynch (Sham) 50.04; 2. Chase Morgan (Shik) 50.10; 3. Timothy Gale (Shik) 50.44; 4. Donovan Goundie (Sel) 51.34; 5. Angelo Casas (Will) 51.35; 6. Owen Solomon (MW) 51.62; 7. Andres Quintana (Loy) 52.13; 8. Peyton Welshans (JS) 52.60. 800: 1. Morgan Gavitt (Hugh) 1:58.68; 2. Rory Lieberman (Dan) 1:58.96; 3. Evan Klinger (Dan) 1:59.53; 4. Santino Carapelluci (Sham) 2:02.85; 5. Logan Long (Hugh) 2:03.27; 6. Bryce Ryder (Lew) 2:04.38; 7. Micah Zook (Lew) 2:05.07; 8. Raidan Francis (JS) 2:04.75. 1,600: 1. Jacob Hess (Lew) 4:20.04; 2. Morgan Gavitt (Hugh) 4:22.38; 3. Thomas Hesdsd (Lew) 4:34.88; 4. Jonathan Hess (Lew) 4:34.91; 5. Raidan Francis (JS) 4:35.10; 6. Ethan Holcomb (Will) 4:35.25; 7. Collin Dreese (Miff) 4:43.51; 8. Holden Fureyu (Will) 4:44.11. 3,200: 1. Ryan Bickhart (Mil) 9:56.47; 2. Weston Fry (Mont) 10:14.12; 3. Patrick Nardi (Will) 10:22.96; 4. Sam Hennett (Shik) 10:24.63; 5. Derick Blair (Sel) 10:30.17; 6. Zachary Wentz (Sel) 10:32.52; 7. Ryan Murray (Lew) 10:34.66; 8. Rex Farr (Mil) 10:37.00. 110 hurdles: 1. Jake Rose (SC) 14.30 [Meet Record]; 2. Dylan Wagner (Sel) 15.64; 3. Cole Bradley (CC) 15.71; 4. Jamaire Harden (Will) 15.72; 5. Josiah Schans (Mont) 15.99; 6. Will Burdett (Loy) 16.03; 7. Aiden Huntington (CC) 16.08; 8. Julien Mercardo-Bonanno (Lew) 16.25. 300 hurdles: 1. Dylan Wagner (Sel) 40.31; 2. Carter Smink (Sham) 40.46; 3. Cole Bradley (CC) 41.79; 4. Xavier Lopez (MC) 41.95; 5. Rashawn Martin (Shik) 42.27; 6. Brady Deivert (Sel) 42.30; 7. Tate Sechrist (JS) 42.46; 8. Julien Mercardo-Bonanno (Lew) 42.78. 400 relay: 1. Danville (Carson Persing, Brogan Williams, Marius Stobo, Jackson Clarke) 43.73; 2. Lewisburg 43.96; 3. Selinsgrove 44.43; 4. Mifflinburg 44.49; 5. Shikellamy 44.80; 6. Milton 45.39; 7. Central Columbia 45.86; 8. Jersey Shore 45.92. 1,600 relay: 1. Shikellamy (Nick Koontz, Rashawn Martin, Timothy Gale, Chase Morgan) 3:28.72; 2. Jersey Shore 3:29.08; 3. Selinsgrove 3:29.74; 4. Williamsport 3:31.78; 5. Mifflinburg 3:36.33; 6. Warrior Run 3:36.73; 7. Milton 3: 39.71; 8. Hughesville 3:43.05. 3,200 relay: 1. Hughesville 8:11.43; 2. Shikellamy 8:12;93; 3. Danville 8:15.30; 4. Midd-West 8:15.71; 5. Jersey Shore 8:31.00; 6. Southern Columbia 8:33.46; 7. Mifflinburg 8:36.40; 8. Selinsgrove 8:38.41. High jump: 1. Brett Gerlach (CM) 6-4; 2. Elijah Pearson (Will) 6-2; 3. Carter Stackhouse (JS) 6-2; 4. Marcus Moyer (Sham) 6-0; T-5. Michael Stebila (Sel), Chase Pensyl (Sham) 6-0; T-7. Joel Langdon (Mil), Anthony Wendt (Mil) 5-10. Pole vault: 1. Jayden Packer (Shik) 13-6; 2. Anthony Wendt (Mil) 13-0; 3. Brayden McKibben (Mont) 13-0; 4. Gavin Holcombe (Dan) 12-6; 5. Isaac Butler (WR) 11-6; 6. Nick Bellomo (JS) 11-6; 7. Garrett Varano (MC) 11-0; T-8. Luis Berrios (Shik), Gavin Reed (Will) 11-0. Long jump: 1. Nasir Heard (Bloom) 21-2; 2. Alex Morrison (SC) 20-11.5; 3. Brandon Hile (Sel) 20-11.25; 4. Simon Stumbris (Lew) 20-8; 5. Jake Rose (SC) 20-7.25; 6. Nate Aument (Sel) 20-4.5; 7. Yazhir Slaughter (Will) 20-4; 8. Brogan Williams (Dan) 20-2.25. Triple jump: 1. Nasir Heard (Bloom) 45-11; 2. Simon Stumbris (Lew) 45-9.75; 3. Mike Widom (Bloom) 42-7.5; 4. Brett Gerlach (CM) 42-6.25; 5. Jakiha Kline (Will) 42-5; 6. Brogan Williams (Dan) 41-3.75; 7. Nate Hackenberger (Sel) 41-3; 8. Nathan McCormack (WR) 40-11. Shot put: 1. Zachary Gose (Lew) 53-3; 2. Cole Goodwin (Mil) 49-2; 3. Josh Antonyuk (Miff) 48-3; 4. Max Maurer (Sel) 47-6; 5. Logan Dawes (CM) 47-2; 6. Alex Geiser (Shik) 46-4; 7. Nolan Miller (Mil) 45-1; 8. Charles Crews III (Will) 45-1. Discus: 1. Anton Stratts (CM) 154-5; 2. Zachary Gose (Lew) 153-6; 3. Max Maurer (Sel) 149-9; 4. Cole Goodwin (Mil) 148-3; 5. Tyler Arnold (SC) 144-6; 6. Garrett Laver (Will) 144-5; 7. Matt Scicchitano (MC) 143-9; 8. Eric Zalar (Sham) 138-11. Javelin: 1. Peter Bellomo (JS) 182-4; 2. Bronson Krainak (Dan) 180-0; 3. Brandon Hile (Sel) 174-4; 4. Zach Barnes (Mont) 165-11; 5. Conner Snyder (Mil) 160-10; 6. Lincoln Huber (CC) 160-9; 7. Dillon Zechman (Shik) 156-10; 8. Alex Brown (WR) 156-3.