Steve Moser says a “golden opportunity” brought him back to the sideline 14 years ago.
He had long moved on from coaching junior varsity boys basketball and baseball at Danville when he got the itch to return. However, a health concern that impelled him to give up officiating in 2000 — and a related surgery several years later — kept his whistle and clipboard on the shelf.
In 2006, though, right around the time he received a clean bill of health, Patty Welliver ended her nine-year run as Danville’s girls basketball coach. Moser was familiar with the girls program — a number of his students coaxed him to attend their games over the years — and he welcomed the challenge of adjusting to the girls game.
“I thought in girls basketball you stress the fundamentals, and I am a firm believer that if you make your layups and foul shots you’ll win 70 percent of the time,” he said. “So I gave it a shot and stuck with it, and I’ve enjoyed it ever since.”
When Moser gathered his team at the outset of preseason practice a few weeks back, he revealed he was coaching his final season.
Moser molded the Ironmen into perennial league front-runners and district contenders. Just last season, he guided Danville to its first state quarterfinal appearance in a generation with a somewhat surprising 24-5 campaign that upped his career mark to 216-111 (.661).
“I thought if I got some good athletes we could be successful, but to the point of that winning percentage? No,” Moser conceded. “We’ve had very good student-athletes over the years. I’d like to think I do what’s best for the girls, putting them in the best position to win, but I take great pleasure in watching kids improve. And I think the game of basketball gives many more opportunities to that, be it rebounding, shooting, defense, etc.
“If you enjoy the game, there’s always a niche for somebody.”
The Ironmen return a trio of seniors who earned all-league honors last season. Corinna Petrus (15.6 points per game, 8.0 rebounds) is the premier frontcourt player in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I, while Linae Williams (10.0 ppg., 4.4 rpg.) is among the division’s most dynamic scorers. Emily Heath, a senior guard, made tremendous strides in her first year as a starter, as did junior point guard Olivia Outt.
“We have a lot of good talent and experience coming back, but it’s hard to replace a (6-foot) Clara Coombe in the middle in girls basketball,” Moser said. “Our veterans have to mesh in a different way without Clara, and their faith in one another will take them a long way. But we don’t have that size or length anymore, and I’m truly concerned about rebounding.”
Mifflinburg made a clean sweep of last season’s HAC-I, HAC Tournament and District 4 Class 4A titles — each one at Danville’s expense — to end the Griffith Era. Kelly Griffith stepped down after leading the Wildcats to unprecedented heights in 10 seasons, most notably the state semifinals in March. Her all-league daughters, Reagan and Riley, graduated, as did all-star post Libby Whittaker.
Former assistant coach Kris Shuck, a 1,000-point scorer for the Wildcats, inherited a solid foundation in senior guard Angela Reamer (8.7 ppg., 4.0 apg.) and senior forwards Mollie Bomgardner and Mara Shuck — all key contributors to last year’s 26-5 run.
Shikellamy also graduated an all-star post in Tralyn Hummel (12.4 ppg., 7.3 rpg.). Hummel’s standout final season coincided with the development a strong core of junior guards in Jordan Moten, Tori Scheller and Brooke Snyder. They project to join senior Tori Smith in the Braves’ typical disruptive defense.
Selinsgrove and Milton must each replace cornerstone players in all-league guards Marley Sprenkel and Kaylin Scott, respectively.
The Seals eye a return to the postseason under the direction of new coach Ashley Kolak. She helped former varsity coach Scott Kerstetter upon her arrival from northern Virginia about 10 years ago. Then, after stepping away to have a family, she returned to the program the last two seasons. A pair of sophomores, forward Cierra Adams and guard Avery DeFazio, are enviable building blocks.
“There has been a lot of change and a lot of hard work,” Kolak said. “What’s nice about this group of girls is while they’re finding their identity they’re buying into the team concept. Not one player has to do it all.”
Scott was often a do-it-all player for the Black Panthers, averaging 12.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals as a senior. Her absence shifts more responsibility to junior forward Crystal Hamilton, who was in the midst of breaking out (8.3 ppg., 5.3 rpg.) when her all-star varsity debut was cut short by injury.
Jersey Shore lost two-time all-state honoree Hannah Kauffman, a 1,500-point scorer, from a 13-13 squad. Bulldogs senior Aubrey Stetts averaged 8.8 points in her first year as point guard.
Central Mountain figures to be much-improved after going winless in Scott Baker’s first season. Baker enjoyed success over 16 years as the Wildcats’ boys coach until stepping down in 2017.