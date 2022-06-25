SELINSGROVE — Brandon Moser made a last-lap pass Saturday to win the CW Smith Memorial, the first pro stock race at Selinsgrove Speedway in three years.
A late-lap caution set up a green-white checkered finish. Moser, Brad Mitch and Jason Geesaman went into the first turn three-wide, but Mitch hit the wall in the third turn and withdrew from the race.
With one lap to go, Moser ducked under Geesaman as the pair swapped slide jobs with Moser coming out on top to win the race.
Tommy Dawson, Ray Rothfus, Moser, Cory Long and Jason Smith led the pro stock race to the line.
A restart after a lap two caution saw a massive pileup in turn three, blocking the track and bringing out the red flag. No drivers were injured.
On the restart, Dawson had Mitch and Moser hot on his tail.
Dawson and Mitch — who drove his 2016 championship-winning car — raced the next several laps side-by-side before Mitch took over the point.
Another red flag was posted on the sixth lap when Rothfus stopped on the back straight and a fire broke out under the car. The flames were quickly extinguished.
As the race wore on, Geesaman worked his way into second position, and started to track Mitch down.
With five to go, Mitch tagged the wall and Geesaman took advantage. The pair swapped the lead before Geesaman moved to first.
Father-to-be Andy Haus wired the late model field for the win.
Haus rocketed from the outside pole to the lead followed by Brett Schadel.
“I knew I was going to have to beat Brett into the first turn, and that may have won it for me,” Haus said. “This division is so tough. We all have the same stuff and the same information, and these things are so aero dependent.”
Haus opened a three-second lead, but by the midway point, Schadel worked his way to the rear bumper of the leader.
“I saw Brett’s nose underneath me in the third turn,” Haus said. “I was working really good in one and two, and didn’t feel like I was as good at the other end. But I guess I was OK.”
The first yellow of the race was unfurled on lap 19 when fourth-running Jeff Rine slowed to a stop on the speedway.
Haus got a great restart, and then weathered another restart to win by 1.8 seconds over Schadel.
“I’ve got to give a shout-out to my wife,” said Haus, who was the eighth late model winner at the track this season. “She’s at home pregnant with triplets. So we are going to race a little then park it to take care of family things.”