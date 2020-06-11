The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of at least four Valley Little Leagues this summer.
Selinsgrove, Shikellamy/Acorn, Lewisburg and Warrior Run all canceled their Little League seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Danville Little League started practices with the aim of beginning games June 22, according to league President Matt Hickey.
No decision has been made yet about whether Milton will have a Little League season, according to league safety officer Amanda Friend.
“A lot went into the decision,” Hickey said. “We wanted to make sure the kids could be out enjoying playing with their friends and keeping good mental health.”
“Everything we’ve heard so far from the Department of Health and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) ... is when a county goes green, they feel it’s safe to play. That made our decision easier.”
Hickey said the only divison Danville was unable to field this season was the Challenger Division, which drew players from other counties, not just Montour.
“We lost one team at the coach-pitch level, but that was a combination of vacations and trips this summer, not just COVID-19,” Hickey said. “We only lost 30-35 kids, including the entire Challenger Division.”
Danville’s season is scheduled to go until the end of June, which should give teams about a dozen games and will give them time to play Little League and still go out for fall sports.
Hickey said most of the people were excited to get going, but there were challenges to get the league running.
“We ironed out a lot of the challenges early, but one worry was buying enough hand sanitizer for everyone because you still can’t find much on the shelves,” Hickey said. “We were very fortunate to have a local company donate 375 of the little bottles of hand sanitizer.”
Hickey also said the league was discussing the possibility of decreasing the pitch limit in each age group, especially early in the season.
Warrior Run was one of the Little Leagues that canceled early on, according to Cody Reeder, vice president of softball for the league.
“When we canceled everything was still unknown about when we would go green,” Reeder said. “We thought it would be best to cancel because a lot of our kids play travel ball or have summer vacations.
“A lot of parents were starting to pull out because of how late it would be. We’re starting to see a lot more leagues bail out now.”
The reasons for the cancellation of seasons were all coronavirus-related. In a statement, Selinsgrove Little League said: “After consulting with Managers, Coaches and Board Members, we have decided that the requirements set forth by Little League would be too difficult to implement in order to save a season.”
Lewisburg Little League ran into a different problem.
“As the pandemic continues, we found it nearly impossible to gather the volunteer resources and support needed to implement the season as we originally hoped,” Lewisburg Little League said in a statement. “There were many CDC, State and local health guidelines as well as Little League guidelines to follow for safety and protection against COVID-19.”
The statement by Shikellamy/Acorn Little League simply attributed the cancellation to the coronavirus.
“We are hoping you are all staying safe and healthy in these rough times. And we hope to see you all as soon as we can get back on the field and Play Ball,” Shik/Acorn President Paul G. Brown said in the statement.
All four Little Leagues that have cancelled the season are considering the possibility of organizing “sandlot” games later this summer.
Mifflinburg Little League President Steve Buttorff was unavailable Wednesday night.