SUNBURY — Adrenaline got the better of Jordan Moten during the first quarter of Tuesday's game when the Shikellamy junior misfired on seven shots.
It took her only a minute to adjust.
Fifty-seven seconds, actually.
Moten drilled three consecutive 3-pointers in less than a minute's time in the second quarter to thaw the cold-shooting Braves and turn their battle with archrival Selinsgrove upside down.
"It felt amazing," said Moten. "Especially not hitting them in the beginning and then going on a run right then and there."
The short-handed Seals twice slashed a large deficit to a single possession in the second half before their turnover woes helped Shikellamy claim a 52-42 win at Lockcuff Gymnasium.
Moten finished with a game-high 17 points to push her season average to 14.1 ppg., while classmate Brooke Snyder matched the 11-point average she's posted during the Braves' run of five wins in six games.
"(Moten) is a player who's just going to find her scoring," said Selinsgrove first-year coach Ashley Kolak.
The Seals game-planned for Moten, matching 6-foot-1 sophomore Cierra Adams against her on the perimeter. Adams' long reach and quick feet helped to limit Central Mountain scoring leader Quinlynn McCann to 10 points on 2-of-8 shooting in Selinsgrove's previous game, and harassed Moten early Tuesday.
Seals sophomore Veronica Stanford — starting with Kaitlin Shaffer in place of guards Lexy Gabrielson and Avery DeFazio (illness) — hit a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers for 10-7 lead. They were up by as much as 12-7 and maintained a 14-11 edge midway through the second quarter despite committing 11 turnovers.
"I feel like in the first half we were not setting up our offense right away," said Kolak. "But, honestly, these girls came out inspired and ready to go. They took it to them."
Moten's first bucket, a left-wing jumper with 5:25 left in the half, made her 1-for-8 personally and the Braves 3-for-18 to that point. Moten tied the game at 14 with a 3-pointer from the left wing; then gave Shikellamy its first lead since 5-2 with a triple from the right wing; and capped her 9-0 run with a trey from the top of the key that made it 20-14.
"When (shots) aren't falling, I just feel like I need to improve something. Once I do that, then I just stick with it," Moten said. "I think it was just rushing (tonight). Teams usually recognize me when I'm warming up — 'That's a shooter' — and then I come out (pumped up). So I just need to go with the flow, and eventually get my shot on them."
The Braves' 24-16 halftime lead was clipped to two points when Lizzie Diehl stole the ball and fed Emma Atwood to cap a quick 6-0 Seals spurt. The Braves, however, immediately followed with a 13-4 spree fueled by three more turnovers, including consecutive steals by Tori Smith, Tori Scheller and Emma Bronowicz.
Shikellamy led by eight after three quarters, 39-31. Though Selinsgrove drew fouls with penetration and cut the margin to 39-36 from the foul line, the Braves shot ahead by nine with Tori Scheller scoring four in a 6-0 run in her return from missing a game to illness. Late in the game, Shikellamy burned 75 seconds with its motion offense before Smith curled to the hoop for a 47-40 lead with two minutes to play.
"They're a very patient team — they run a very structured offense — and they were able to get the layups," said Kolak. "We prepared for it ... and our help defense was very good at times, but once in a while they'd find a hole."
The Braves (14-5) wrapped their Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I slate at 10-2, still alive for a share of the division title if Danville (16-3, 10-0) falters in its final two games.
Selinsgrove (9-11, 6-6) got 13 points and six rebounds from Adams, while Diehl added 10 and seven. Emma Atwood had a game-high 10 boards for the Seals.
Both teams are expected to play in the District 4/11 Class 5A subregional, Shikellamy for the second consecutive year.
SHIKELLAMY 52, SELINSGROVE 42
Selinsgrove (9-11, 6-6) 42
Emma Atwood 2 3-4 7, Lizzie Diehl 3 4-7 10, Kaitlin Shaffer 1 0-0 2, Cierra Adams 4 5-5 13, Veronica Stanford 3 0-0 8, Haylee Nava 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 12-16 42.
3-point goals: Stanford 2.
Did not score: Alyssa Latsha.
Shikellamy (14-5, 10-2) 52
Averi Dodge 1 3-4 5, Jordan Moten 5 3-6 17, Emma Bronowicz 2 1-2 5, Tori Smith 3 0-0 6, Brooke Snyder 5 0-2 11, Tori Scheller 1 6-7 8. Totals 17 13-21 52.
3-point goals: Moten 4, Snyder.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove`10`6`15`11 — 42
Shikellamy`7`17`15`13 — 52